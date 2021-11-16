An exciting evening of inspired Indian cuisine awaits…

If you’ve visited Trèsind Studio and fell in love with the exclusive modern Indian dining experience, then you’ll definitely need to make a booking for this collocation between award-winning Chef Himanshu Saini and Chef Prateek Sadhu of Mumbai’s Masque.

For two days only this month, on November 27 and 28, the two chefs are joining forces for a series of intimate collaborative dinners where diners will be treated to a selection of new and signature dishes.

It will cost you Dhs695 per person (food only) and seatings are available between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Remember, Trèsind Studio is an exclusive modern Indian dining experience where there are only 20 guests per service, so get those bookings in without delay.

Why is this a dining experience you don’t want to miss?

Well, for starters, Chef Himanshu Saini is a What’s On award-winning chef taking home the title of Chef of the Year at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2021. He is as much an artist, as he is a chef and is considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today.

He has worked with many of the most acclaimed names in Indian cuisine and has launched some of the most creative and pathbreaking concepts in India. His goal was to change the perception of Indian cuisine and elevate how diners experience Indian food today; the culmination of which is Trèsind Studio.

Chef Prateek from Kashmir grew up around his family farm. This, in turn, piqued his interest and he stepped into the kitchen by the young age of 10 where his mother and aunty taught him the basics of cooking. His passion for food propelled him and he has worked for top hotels and restaurants around the world.

After moving back to India, Chef Prateek connected with Aditi Dugar and the pair opened up Masque – a fine dining, ingredient-driven restaurant, in the heart of Mumbai in September 2016.