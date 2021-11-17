FIVE is taking its premium brand to new heights…

Five Holdings, which owns Five Hotels & Resorts, has fast earned itself a reputation as the ultimate luxury hotel party brand in Dubai. With the success of Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village, and a new JBR hotel opening in 2023, it’s now taking the brand to new heights. Literally.

According to Hotelier Middle East, Five has bought its very own private jet, to be known as the ‘Nine-Hotel-FIVE’, which will be ready to take flight in 2023. It will be available for Five’s guests, charters and demo flights, and will boast all of that signature Five flair, incorporating a menu influenced by its popular restaurants such as Maiden Shanghai, The Penthouse, Soul Street and more.

This 16-seater party jet has the capacity to fly for up to 12 hours, so think of all the far flung destinations it could go to. It is currently being built in the US, and is set to have a master suite complete with a king size bed and shower, for those who need to rest their heads during the fight, as well as a kitchen, two TVs and even a DJ space.

Comlux Completion in Indianapolis will build the interior of the VIP cabin, which is anticipated to start in January 2022. As you can expect, it is set to reflect the Five Hotels’ branding. As well as being extremely plush, it looks like it is set to have multicolored LCD lighting to evoke a real party mood.

Kabir Mulchandani, founder and chairman of FIVE, said: “I am extremely pleased with the purchase of the ACJ TwoTwenty. It is a key milestone in the development of FIVE’s bouquet of offerings to our discerning global clientele. 9H-FIVE will showcase the best aspects of both private and commercial aviation with one distinctive offering – by fusing together the best-in-class bizjet and FIVE’s best-in-class hospitality and entertainment. It will result in an incomparable globally disrupting aircraft, which will provide guests with unparalleled space, range, reliability and experience.

Better start saving…