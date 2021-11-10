Make the most of the beautiful weather…

The weekend is just a day away and with such incredible weather, there’s all the more reason to get outdoors. From watching the golf to sunning it up at Dubai’s fanciest new infinity pool, we’ve got a brilliant round up of things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Here’s our top 10 picks…

Thursday, November 18

Check out a gorgeous new terrace

Head to the beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr where a new seaside paradise – La Plage by French Riviera, awaits. The new exquisite beach deck exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and glamour and brags iconic views of the Burj Al Arab. On the menu, you will find a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing, and don’t forget to try the cocktails.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Watch a world-famous golf tournament (with something for everyone)

The DP World Tour Championship is back in Dubai this weekend, and it will see a host of golfing stars, such as Rory McIlroy take to the greens at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18 to 21. Even if you’re not a golf super-fan, the event is family friendly, with Atlantis brining the entertainment such as mini-golf, bowling, arcade games, bouncy castle, and more. Food and beverages will also be available. Free general admission tickets are available for spectators.

ticketmasteruae.ae

Tuck into Asian seafood at this new restaurant

Blue Seafood Asia is the chic new Asian seafood restaurant that has just opened in the upmarket Waldorf Astoria DIFC hotel, offering a casual yet elegant way of dining. It was inspired by ‘the lively fish markets, upbeat vibes and sensational cooking techniques of seaside Asia’, so you can look forward to an authentic experience.

Blue Seafood Asia, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, open Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. @blueseafoodasia

Friday, November 19

Soak up the sun at this incredible 360 degree sky pool

The spectacular Aura Skypool is finally open and – take it from us – it really is incredible. Found on the 50th floor of Palm Tower, the 360 degree pool offers jaw-dropping, panoramic views of Dubai. You can even swim all the way around it. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. Prices vary depending on which section you sit in, and what time you visit.

Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening November 15, 10am to sunset, from Dhs170. auraskypool.com

Join the ultimate outdoor picnic

The Picnic Pantry brunch in Dubai festival City is pretty much the ‘OG’ of outdoor picnic events in Dubai. It’s back and better than ever on Fridays, with a gorgeous picnic area, barbecued meats and seafood, buffets and free-flowing beverages, plus access to a pool or jacuzzi. The perfect day out for the whole family, there’s face-painting, a bouncy castle, games and more to keep the little ones entertained.

The Picnic Pantry, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs265 including soft beverages with pool access, Dhs395 including house beverages and prosecco with pool access, Dhs120 for children 6-12 years old. Tel: (0)4 701 111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/thepicnicpantry

Toast to the sunset at this Mexican beer festival

Make the most of this amazing weather and head over to Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House from 5pm on Friday, November 19. The spacious beer garden specialises in a certain well-known Mexican beer, and this outdoor ‘sunset sessions’ event is all about celebrating it. It’s Dhs195 for free-flowing beer, selected beverages and Mexican street food bites. International DJs spinning the tracks include Francesca Lombardo and Walter Scalzone, supported by Adam Cotier, Somalie and Jenn & Alfie.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Friday November 19, 5pm to 12am. @vistadelverdedxb

Enjoy an outdoor festival with live music

Winterfest, a three-day open air festival, is back at popular British gastropub Reform Social & Grill. It will take place this weekend in the courtyard and expansive green lakeside area, which is dotted with proper pub benches. Enjoy drinks stations serving up craft beer, cider, spritzers and tuck into classic British bites.

Winterfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20, midday to late. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Saturday, November 20

Sip wine in the surf at this tasting class

Watch the sunset with your toes in the sand while sampling premium wines from around the world. Along with a selection of canapes, this event showcases the best of Constance Halaveli Hotel Maldives to the UAE.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday, November 20, 4.30pm to 6pm, Dhs595 from thetastingclass.com/premium-beach-tasting

Exercise with brilliant Burj Khalifa views

There’s never been a better time to get active than when the weather cools down and you can get outside. Rather than pounding the treadmill, why not get some mates together and get competitive at padel tennis, basketball, volleyball, cricket and more? You can hire courts and equipment at the Zabeel Sports Complex and The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

For more information on booking slots, timings, prices etc. click here. @zabeelsportsdistrict

Breakfast alfresco

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 11.30am.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 11.30am to 2pm, Friday and Saturday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

