Bigger crowds, bolder tackles and even better parties add up to a riotous weekend at the Emirates Dubai 7s

As the hotchpotch fleet of vehicles cruises up the Dubai Al Ain Road, with luxury coaches breezing past convoys of Uber drivers and gleaming 4x4s, it is one of the strangest migrations out of the city that Dubai ever sees.

But, then, the Emirates Dubai 7s is no ordinary event. It is not only an annual glimpse (bar last year, thanks Covid) of top-class sport at its best, but also a multicultural, multifaceted festival that brings together the whole of the UAE and beyond.

From the oval-ball fanatics to the fancy dress-clad crews; from networking banking execs to awestruck young families, the 7s is simply unique, and guaranteed the best festival atmosphere around.

From December 2 to 4, all are welcome at The Sevens Stadium for a 72-hour extravaganza. Here’s why you really want to be there…

There’s even more sport

At the heart of the Emirates Dubai 7s is the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, and this year we welcome the return of some of the very best male and female players from around the world to Dubai. For the men’s tournament, 12 international teams will compete: Australia, Argentina, Japan, Ireland, Kenya, Fiji, USA, France, Spain, Canada, 2019 champs South Africa and team GB. Meanwhile, the women’s tournament features Brazil, Australia, Russia, Ireland, Fiji, France, Canada, GB, Spain

and USA.

Away from the international tournament, there’s the Dubai 7s invitational tournament, featuring GCC divisions, vets rugby 10s, social rugby 7s and youth matches.

But, the biggest mass participation sport festival in the region gets even bigger this year. New to The Emirates Dubai 7s, cricket 7s comes to the party, taking place on world-class ovals at The Sevens Stadium.

Meanwhile, netball is a huge part of the festival, with social, open and youth divisions from teams around the world battling it out on court. This year, expect its own entertainment and music courtside.

There’s even more music

Three stages host massive musical talent at the Emirates Dubai 7s this year, including Disclosure, James Haskell, and Red Not Chili Peppers. Read more here.

There’s even more family fun

The Dubai 7s is not just for grown-ups. There are plenty of activities and games for youngsters, too from mini organic farms to play in, inflatable obstacle courses, outdoor movie theatres and much more.

The tickets

Single day admission (Thursday, Dec 2)

Price: FREE

Enjoy invitational sports across the festival site. You’ll need to register for a Thursday ticket via tickets.dubairugby7s.com

Single day admission (Friday, Dec 3)

Price: Dhs400; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The big day. Get ready for a bigger, better and bolder Dubai 7s with new experiences, three music stages and more. Single day tickets are limited.

Single day admission (Saturday, Dec 4)

Price: Dhs375; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The final day. See who lifts the famous trophy and party after the final whistle with tribute band Red Not Chilli Peppers. Single day tickets are limited.

Weekend general admission

Price: Dhs475; Dhs100 children 12 to 14 years; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The most popular ticket option, and the cheapest ever weekend ticket offer, allowing you access to the full festival.

Weekend reserved seating

Price: Dhs575; children over three require a ticket

Dedicated reserved seating in the South Stand, which is a good option for groups.

The Hangar VIP

Price: Dhs3,250

This new experiential hospitality concept as part of the VIP experience offers grandstand, prime view seating, all-inclusive food, free flowing drinks until 8pm, and access to The Hangar Garden with jumbo screens and more.

Buy yours via tickets.dubairugby7s.com