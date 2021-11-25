Palmarama reveals December line-up including top NYE headliner

Get ready for a big month of music at White Beach…

White Beach’s partnership with famed Ibiza club Ushuaia, continues to bring its Palmarama residency to the Dubai venue. Every Friday from 5pm, music lovers descend on the Atlantis The Palm beach club to let loose to the hottest international DJs, between now and the end of the year.

So far, the beach club has seen DJ performances from Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Bedouin and Artbat, with Nicole Moudaber and Paco Osuna up next on Friday November 26. Now, we can reveal the full line-up for Palmarama in December.

First up, enhancing your long weekend on Friday December 3 will be Joseph Capriati, who aims to deliver ‘slick and emotive techno, delivered with precision, flair and infectious energy’.

The following week, on December 10, will be headlined by none other than Black Coffee, a legendary South African DJ who is no stranger to Dubai. Fresh from his 2022 Grammy Award nomination, Black Coffee’s deep house style is an experience not to be missed.

On Friday December 17, Cuban-American DJ and techno music producer Maceo Plex will headline Palmarama, bringing his techno house fusion to Dubai, whilst on Friday December 24 (Christmas Eve), Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva will join English DJ and music producer Patrick Topping for an unforgettable night of house, techno, electro and disco.

The finale event, on December 31 (New Year’s Eve) will see English DJ and Grammy-nominated production duo, Camelphat, Tunisian-German DJ and electronic music producer Loco Dice and Afro House and Deep House DJ, Layla Benitez, all take their turn on the stage.

Table reservations are essential, as per the event’s safety guidelines and protocols. Prices start from Dhs4,000 minimum spend, and increase depending on the proximity to the stage. General tickets or bar service will not be available.