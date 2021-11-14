They’re back and we love it…

Dubai is no stranger to a celebrity or two, but with the past year or so’s travel restrictions, we haven’t seen as much of them as we used to. Until now, that is. It’s been a busy week for celebrity spotting in the city, which has been visited by everyone from world-famous sport stars to Monaco royalty.

Conor McGregor

On Friday, November 5, revellers enjoying their weekend pints were shocked to see none other than world-famous MMA fighter Conor McGregor ambling through the beer garden. According to sources, McGregor was there to watch Friday’s MMA fight from a private room at the venue with his coaching team.

DJ Peggy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peggy Gou 페기 구 (@peggygou_)

DJ Peggy Gou is currently sunning it up in Dubai. She’s due to perform at Soho Garden on November 19, so if you’re a fan of hers, make sure to book your table.

Usain Bolt

On Saturday, November 13, none-other than world famous sprinter Usain Bolt was in the city. He was at Expo 2020 on Saturday to take part in a 1.45km public family run, organised by PepsiCo and the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai. What’s On editor Laura even managed to get a high five with him.

John Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nojoud Alrumaihi نجود الرميحي (@nojoud_alrumaihi)

All of Me crooner and husband of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend was in Dubai on November 3 to perform his top his at the Chanel fashion show after party, which took place at Dubai Harbour.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Actress and wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, was in Dubai this week for the launch of a collection with Bulgari.

Prince Albert of Monaco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavillon Monaco Expo2020 Dubai (@pavillonmonaco2020)

H.A.S Prince Albert II of Monaco was in Dubai on Saturday, November 13 for the official flag ceremony of the Monaco pavillion at Expo 2020.

Penelope Cruz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Actress Penelope Cruz was in the city to attend the Chanel fashion show which took place at Dubai Harbour, alongside singer John Legend.

