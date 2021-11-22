Now serving at West Bay every Friday…

With these mild autumnal highs and soft on-shore breeze, alfresco brunch season is in full rhythmic swing in the capital.

And the beat goes on, with a brand new brunch beginning at the boho-chic, island-inspired Corniche beach lounge, West Bay.

Unwinding across a long and luxurious 1pm to 5pm grazing window every Friday, West Bay’s brunch is pairing privileged Gulf backdrops with culinary mic drops, starting at Dhs325.

The menu carries through with West Bay’s commitment to putting its big international gastro-noms, where your mouth is — starters include octopus, burrata, oysters, duck confit croquettes, mushroom and truffle arancini, tacos and sushi.

Mains are served directly to your table and involve a big collection of grilled prime meat, miso salmon and seafood; authentic British fish and chips with tartar sauce and lemon veggies; there are vegetairan and vegan options too, mushroom and saffron risotto; and porcini mushroom rigatoni arabiata.

And for dessert? Try churros, chocolate fudge cake, exotic fruits and dulce de leche.

Making a day of it

There’s also a great way to extend the good times, and allow you to take advantage of all that the West Bay leisure complex has to offer.

Facilities that include an adults only pool, a family pool with a water slide, 800m of private beach and watersports activities.

This add-on is included for those booking house and bubbles brunch packages, but is also available separately for at Dhs150 per person, (with Dhs100 of that back to spend as F&B credit inside).

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs325 for soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided