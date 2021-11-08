More sports, more stages, more ticketing options – here’s why this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s is bigger, better and bolder than ever before…

It’s that time of year again, people – The Emirates Dubai 7s. This year’s tournament – taking place from December 2 to 4 – promises to be not only the principle social and sporting event of the year but, one of the most exciting 7s ever. Here’s a look at exactly what’s new this time around…

There’s even more sport on offer…

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan, complete with your signed shirt, painted face and a head full of stats, or have a pal playing in the local leagues, there’s so much rugby to watch. Away from the international tournament, there’s the Dubai 7s invitational tournament, featuring GCC divisions, vets rugby 10s, social rugby 7s and youth matches.

But it’s not all about rugby. Netball is a huge part of the festival, with social, open and youth divisions from teams around the world battling it out on court. This year, expect its own entertainment and music court-side.

And, new to The Emirates Dubai 7s, cricket 7s comes to the party, taking place on world-class ovals of The Sevens Stadium.

There are three music stages this year…

Introducing Beats on 2 (next to Pitch 2) and Frequency on 8 (next to Pitch 8) – together with the iconic Rugby Rocks stage, these are the places to party at this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s. At Beats on 2, you’ll find a dedicated day bar serving drinks and tacos, and former England rugby legend James Haskell DJing sets on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, on Frequency on 8, chart-topping, Grammy-nominated, banger-playing, crowd-pleasing duo, Disclosure, perform on Friday December 3.

And the original rocking tent Rugby Rocks returns with live music all weekend, headlined by the ultimate rock tribute back Red Not Chili Peppers flying in from Los Angeles on Saturday night to perform after the final whistle of the rugby.

Tickets, tickets, tickets

Single day admission (Thursday, Dec 2)

Price: FREE

Enjoy location and invitational sports across the festival site. You’ll need to register for a Thursday ticket via tickets.dubairugby7s.com

Single day admission (Friday, Dec 3)

Price: Dhs400; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The big day. Get ready for a bigger, better and bolder Dubai 7s with new experiences, three music stages and more. Single day tickets are limited.

Single day admission (Saturday, Dec 4)

Price: Dhs375; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The final day. See who lifts the famous trophy and party after the final whistle with tribute band Red Not Chilli Peppers. Single day tickets are limited.

Weekend general admission

Price: Dhs475; Dhs100 children 12 to 14 years; free for under 12s (pre-registration required)

The most popular ticket option, and the cheapest ever weekend ticket offer, allowing you access to the full festival.

Weekend reserved seating

Price: Dhs575; children over three require a ticket

Dedicated reserved seating in the South Stand, which is a good option for groups.

The Hangar VIP *NEW*

Price: Dhs3,250

This new experiential hospitality concept as part of the VIP experience offers grandstand, prime view seating, all-inclusive food, free flowing drinks until 8pm, access to The Hangar Garden with jumbo screens and more.

Buy yours via tickets.dubairugby7s.com