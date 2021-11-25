Four big malls, four wild sales…

Aldar Malls are gearing up for a pretty MASSIVE flash sale this weekend, from Thursday November 25 to Saturday November 27.

This huge three day super sale will offer savings ‘of up to 90 per cent’ across more than 400 stores in Yas Mall, WTC Abu Dhabi (WTCAD) and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Of course not everything will be in the sale, and not all the sale items will have 90 per cent off — but you’re still going to be able to make some impressive savings at the till.

Solving a problem with Maryah

More? The Galleria Al Maryah Island is also holding a whopping, up to 80 per cent off sale, with more than 100 offers from November 25 to 27.

Headline sales at The Galleria include up to 50 per cent off at Kendall + Kylie; up to 70 per cent off certain items at Sephora and Sophia Home; as much as 50 per cent off with Jumbo Electronics; up to 75 per cent discount at Pottery Barn; up to 80 per cent off at Steve Madden; and 2-for-1 offers at Abercrombie & Fitch, Women’secret amd Debenhams.

There are discounts on family entertainment attractions too. The littlest humans can enjoy two hours at Droplets by Caboodle for just Dhs110, while older children can smash buttons on a PS5 console for free when they check in at VR centre Zero Latency.

And there’s a ton of offers available at casual and fine dining restaurants across the mall.

Sale, la vie!

We know that many residents here love doing things at the last minute — but this would be an outstanding opportunity to secure those bags of Christmas presents.

Or treat yourself. Why not? You deserve it don’t you? It’s been a tough year and you’re here, you’ve made it.

If you’re unable to make it out to the malls this weekend, there are more sales coming courtesy of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season , starting this Thursday December 2 and lasting all the way up to January 31, 2022.

Images: What’s On archive