What’s On this week…

And just like that, it’s the last week of the year – and what a year it’s been. Ups, downs, good, bad, and downright bonkers. Let’s make it a good last week of 2021, eh? Have fun, stay safe, and we’ll see you in 2022…

Monday December 27

1. Visit a new Cali-style café

Nestled between the orange padel courts and the mint-painted yoga studios at Matcha Wellness Club lies newly opened Nette, a beautiful café serving up fresh juices, bowls and a perky green starter smoothie with kale, avo, banana and ginger blended with OJ and pineapple chunks.

@nettedxb

2. Etisalat Market OTB is back at Burj Park

Dubai Shopping Festival’s flagship alternative shopping destination Etisalat Market OTB returns for a 9th successive edition at its seasonal home at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai with this year’s theme fully embracing Asian pop culture. Enjoy special programming jam-packed with music and dance from K-Pop dance shows, and a pop-up Roll DXB rink. Discover some of Korea and Japan’s finest beauty and fashion brands, plus 90+ homegrown retail brands and lots of food options, too.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thur 4pm to midnight, Fri and Sat noon to midnight. visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf

Tuesday December 28

3. Visit a cheeky speakeasy in Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Ever since nightlife pros discovered people would pay Dhs110 for a drink so long as they passed through a bookcase or backdoor first, the term ‘speakeasy’ has become utterly meaningless. But we have to salute Gohan – an elegant Japanese street food bar – for actually providing a little mystery. To visit, you’ll need to contact the team at La Cantine du Faubourg, who’ll guide you in. Once you do make it in, you can toast your ingenuity with cleverly crafted libations and delicious Japanese fare.

@gohandubai

4. Brave an observation deck with a difference

While Burj Khalifa’s At The Top experience is the highest observation deck in the world, Sky Views Dubai, at Address Sky Views, is the one for your bucket list, with a few thrilling experiences to try. There’s Sky Edge Walk where – after being secured in a harness – you can stroll around hands-free 220m above Dubai. There’s also the pretty neat Sky Glass Slide, and the Sky Observatory if you’re feeling less adventurous.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, Observatory & Glass Slide 10am to 9pm (sunset 4pm to 6.30pm), Edge Walk 2pm to 8pm. skyviewsdubai.com

Wednesday December 29

5. Check out The Farm House from Hattem Mattar

If you love your smoked meats, there’s a high chance you’ll have come across The Mattar Farm, run by the first Arab pit master, Hattem Mattar. He garnered quite the following over the years, which is no surprise when you taste the dishes he prepares. In exciting news, Hattem has opened The Farm House, in collaboration with Jumeirah, at Souk Madinat, his first licensed stand alone venue for the pit master.

@farmhousedubai

6. Get your giggle on with Joy Koy

Jokes, quips and non-stop banter guaranteed as Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy returns to the city for his Funny Is Funny World Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start from Dhs180.

coca-cola-arena.com

Thursday December 30

7. Last chance to visit the Christmas market at Souk Madinat

Still feeling festive? Soak up the holiday vibes one last time today at the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, where you can take a train ride to the North Pole, jump on a four-lane bungee and ride a Venetian carousel. Cruise scenic waterways aboard a traditional abra with Santa and decorate gingerbread houses.

jumeirah.com

Friday December 31

8. Take your pick from the many many NYE night’s out

New Year’s Eve in the UAE means you’re faced with some decisions. Dubai has loads of great New Year’s Eve events that should coax even the most reluctant NYE fan out of the house this year. No matter how you feel like saying farewell to 2021 – and what a year it was – there’s definitely something for you. Just be sure you don’t leave it too late if you’re trying to avoid the ‘FOMO’ this year. Read on for our full list of NYE soirees.

Saturday January 1

9. Recover at a long, lazy brunch

Start 2022 on the high note over a celebratory, alfresco brunch with friends from 1pm to 4pm. Signature stations include ceviche, sushi and seafood counters, a pasta and risotto station and more, as a live band sees you through the afternoon. Packages cost Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with French sparkling, Dhs200 for children six to 11 years. For reservations, and for more info, call (0)4 3186150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com.

ritzcarlton.com/dubai

10. Cycle around Expo 2020 Dubai

Sign up for Expo 2020’s Ride The World on January 1. From 7am, you’ll get to cycle as many loops as you can, enjoying the scenery of Expo 2020, before 8.45am. Then, it’s breakfast time at the Aussie Pavilion with special discounts.

premieronline.com