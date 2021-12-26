The update was made on December 26, 2021 late in the evening…

On December 26, 2021 the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced updated measures for indoor and outdoor social events and family celebrations.

It was announced via the committee’s social media channel and takes immediate effect starting December 27, 2021.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated measures to host indoor and outdoor social events and family celebrations, effective 27 December 2021, enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health. pic.twitter.com/v0tsflyd6S — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 26, 2021

The update according to the post was to protect public health. The series of tweets updated capacity numbers for social events such as weddings, funerals and family gatherings. It capped events at a maximum of 60 per cent while attendees should not exceed 50 for indoor activities and 150 for outdoor and open-air activities.

For social events at home, the committee’s capacity limit is a maximum of 50.

The committee added that entry to social events requires the need to show a green pass on the Alhosn App plus a negative PCR test result no more than 48 hours old. Existing precautionary measures also need to be followed including the wearing of masks that covers the nose and mouth, observing social distancing (at least 2m apart), avoiding crowded areas and regularly washing and sanitising hands.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also added that it ‘will increase inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures.’

The Committee is also continuing to encourage those eligible to receive the booster vaccine dose, and maintain green status on Alhosn App through regular PCR testing.

On December 26, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it has detected 1,803 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. It brings the total number of cases in the country to 751,333.

Images: Getty Images