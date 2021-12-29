12 parks, four weeks, more than 380 free sessions…

It’s been a pretty wild end to 2020. We’ve had the F1 and associated concerts, the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FUTR World, Miami Vibes, VidCon, the Mother of the Nation festival, brunches, festive celebrations, all the celebratory fun of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee — and of course, the NYE parties are still to come.

With all of this going on, along with the covetous collection of new restaurant openings in the capital — we don’t know about you, but we’re in immediate need of an intervention. Seriously, somebody take this cake off us.

Fortunately, January is almost upon us, and with it comes the annual mass migration back to the gym. But if you fancy doing something different this year, getting your gains in the great outdoors, and for absolutely free — Abu Dhabi’s Active Parks campaigns is a workout plan you need to know about.

Taking place between December 30 and January 26, Active Parks is a series of 380 free-to-attend outdoor fitness sessions across 12 parks and urban spaces in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

These expert-led sweat-fests are available to anyone aged 15-years-old and above, and come courtesy of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Choose your sport

Available activities include DanceFit, RunFit, Yoga, Bootcamps, CrossFit, Stretch & Mobility and specific inclusive sessions for people of determination.

You can find the full schedule of classes and activities on the addcd.gov.ae website.

Where to find participating parks

Active Parks will run across 12 locations across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Madinat Zayed, Al Ruwais Park 2 and Al Mirfa National Park in Al Dhafra Region; Al Jahili and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain city; and Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Sports City Park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4 in Abu Dhabi city and surrounding areas.

Images: Pixabay