Seven spectacular spots for sky-art spectating…

Preperations for New Year’s Eve parties are in full swing across the capital, and it wouldn’t be a UAE celebration without a little “whizz, boom, ahhhh”.

These are the confirmed location for midnight firework displays in the emirate of Abu Dhabi…

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The OG. This classic spot for catching the capital’s most prolific display of sky fire offers visibility for a stretch of eight kilometres along the waterfront. There’s also an A-List line up of restaurants, bars, cafes and park pews to make those “aahs” and “oohs” in.

South Plaza, Al Maryah Island

Balqees, Elissa and Hussein Al Jasmi make-up the live musical line-up accompanying this New Year’s Al Maryah Island extravaganza. There will also be engaging activities for the little ones, “an exciting aerial act”, shows from the Al Maryah Island Bell Boys — an evening of fireworks, fire vocals and pure fire vibes.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island

This desert island display can be observed from multiple viewing areas across the island. Expect kaleidoscopic skies, bursting with fractal colours, rugged dune hemmed beaches and all those Auld Lang feels.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Following the epic display of pyrotechnical pageantry throughout its opening weekend this December, Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront entertainment district will be lighting up the skies once more for NYE. There’s a full night of entertainment on the cards, and the Waterfront’s cafes, bars, and restaurants provide the perfect perch for all the sky-pyro stuff.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba

Erm, did you see that stunning drone show tribute to Sheikh Zayed that debuted at the Zayed Fetsival’s 50th National Day celebrations? An absolutely mesemerising display. And those little flying aces are back for the festival’s (once again) record-breaking firework display. The event will coreographed backing from the grand dancing fountain. The event is ticketed (Dhs5), and the drone show starts at 11.30pm.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

This free, family-friendly affair offers comfortable seating to catch the awe-inspiring majesty of this Garden City spectacular.

Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra

Al Dhafra is home to some pretty cinematic landscape, but the dunes will be given an extra neon glow this NYE with a dizzying fireworks display bursting high above the desert.

For the latest updates on NYE rules and regulations check out our article on the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) announcement. Fireworks not your bag? We have a whole round up of other activities on offer too.

Images: Provided