Expect an elevated experience…

Since it launched last year, West Beach on Palm Jumeirah has become one of the hottest spots in town. Home to a number of brilliantly popular beach club restaurants such as Koko Bay, Lucky Fish and the newly opened February 30, it’s the prime spot for day to night socialising. One of the most-loved spots there is Aprons & Hammers Beach House.

It’s time to say goodbye to what was though, as it’s rebranded, and will now be known as Surf Club, unveiling officially in late December. Expect a truly elevated experience, as the whole place has undergone a transformation. There’s now more seating than ever, under sun-dappled wooden trellises, with the introduction of roomy cabanas for a fabulous beach day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

You might also like The coolest Dubai beach clubs to book a spot at this weekend

A DJ booth, which will feature international DJs, has been built out into the sand, with the venue set to become the ultimate beach party spot. Out on the sand, you’ll still find ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. Beach access is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends, both fully redeemable.

With the launch of Surf Club also comes a brand new menu. There is a big focus on seafood, with a raw and sushi counter serving up the freshest catches. You can choose your favourite fish from the counter and have it cooked to your liking on a charcoal grill. Signatures include the sautéed carabinero prawns and the indulgent lobster linguine. The menu also features a variety of fresh pizzas, pastas, and prime steaks.

There’s a cool Hamptons-meets-California vibe at Surf Club. It offers some incredible views of the ocean and Dubai Marina skyline. If we were you, we’d get there for a beach day, and stay for the sunset. It’s epic.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Images: Provided