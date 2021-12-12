It comes from the team behind Phileas Fogg’s and Mr. Miyagi’s…

There is certainly no shortage of fancy restaurants and beach clubs in Dubai. But for some, a day or evening spent in a cosy British-style pub is just what the doctor ordered. One such spot in JBR was Copper Dog, before it closed its doors back in January 2020.

It might have been ‘goodbye’ to Copper Dog but now it’s ‘hello’ to The Notorious, a casual Irish bar inviting you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. With its rough stone walls, scrubbed wooden floors, and seating in studded leather or checked fabric, you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled upon a cosy pub in England.

You’ll find it in DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai. It’s the ultimate place to chill, watching live sports, listening to live music or getting your pals together for a quiz night. Happy hour runs Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced at Dhs35, and on Saturdays and Sundays, you can get four drinks for the price of two. There’s also a drunch on Fridays from 4pm to 7pm with unlimited drinks priced at Dhs149.

The new venue is brought to you by the people behind Phileas Fogg’s, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Mr Miyagi’s and more. There’s a big focus on pork dishes on the menu, so if you’re missing your fix, this is the place to go. There’s also a roast dinner on Saturdays and Sundays that comes with a beverage for Dhs120.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, opening soon. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

Images: Provided