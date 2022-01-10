Who’s ready for it?

The weekend is almost upon us and, as always, we’ve compiled a handy list of things for you to do. From a wholesome hike to a fun boat trip and plenty of Insta-worthy cafes, there’s something for everyone to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 14

Check out a slick new food hall

Dine your way through multiple cuisines under one roof at the newly opened Social Distrikt. A 20,000 square foot urban food and bar hall, the foodie destination can be found at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah. Their portfolio includes outlets such as Pinsanity, Couqley, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, Rock House Sliders, Japang and more.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. @social.distrikt

Watch a film in the snow

It’s your last chance to enjoy ‘Snow Cinema’ at Ski Dubai, which ends on Sunday, January 16. Guests will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow. Expect favourites such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and family-favourites including Sing 2 and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which will be shown daily at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. Prices start at Dhs100 per person and you’ll get a food and beverage package consisting of a signature hot chocolate, popcorn and a bottle of water. Additionally, you will also get rental clothing, fleece gloves, socks, boots, a blanket, wireless headphones and a dedicated locker. You will have until the end of February next year to enjoy the unique experience. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, prices start from Dhs100 (inclusive of food and beverages), daily shows at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm until February end. @skidxb

Enjoy an indulgent afternoon tea

Afternoon tea is served up at Tania’s Teahouse, an Instagrammable two-storey villa on Jumeirah Beach Road. Tea fans will be delighted with over 25 different flavours of tea available that can be prepared either iced, regular or turned into a latte. The afternoon tea, called Jumeirah Jane (or James)’ or ‘Her Majes-tea’s Favourite’ features a delicate three-tiered stand with in-house crafted sandwiches, pastries and desserts. Don’t forget to take a photo for the ‘Gram before you dig in. Prices start from Dhs220 for two.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Saturday, January 15

Enjoy yoga and breakfast at the world’s highest infinity pool

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with its brand new wellness mornings. Classes will run bi-weekly on Fridays, with ‘Vinyasa in the Sky’ or ‘Slow Flow in the Sky’ on alternatively. Enjoy a 60 minute-session with spectacular views of Dubai, followed by a wholesome breakfast with dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea. It’s priced at Dhs260, and is a perfect way to start the day.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from Januar 14, 8am to 10am. auraskypool.com

Hit up breakfast with your pet pooch

Arrows & Sparrows is a cosy cafe in The Greens that sports a sunny, tree-lined patio complete with doggie treats and freshwater (for both of you). Sit back and relax while sipping a cup of joe or tucking into the cafe’s Instagrammable grub. The breakfast dishes here look almost too good to eat, with bright pops of colour and fun ‘twists’ on your usual favourites.

Emaar Business Park, Buiding 4, The Greens, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 558 8141. facebook.com/arrowsparrows

Get up to 90 per cent off at this massive shopping sale

Beat the January blues and enjoy up to 90 per cent off fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle, with a one-day flash sale at The Dubai Mall on Saturday, January 15. Whilst it has not yet been confirmed exactly which shops and brands will take part in the mega sale, just some of the brands at the Dubai Mall include All Saints, Converse, Zara and Kurt Geiger.

The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Street, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sun to Wed, 10am to 1am Thurs to Sat. Tel: 800 382246255. @thedubaimall

Sail around the Palm Jumeirah

Leisure and sports company Costa Azzurra offers a luxury electric catamaran for hire, to let you sail the waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah in style. Perfect for a romantic date, you can sit side by side in two comfortable seats under a shaded canopy and use the electric joystick to guide you smoothly around the waters. You can even listen to your favourite tunes as the catamaran is hooked up with bluetooth as well as radio.

Costa Azzurra, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs100 per person for 15 minutes, or Dhs175 for 30 minutes. For two people, it’s Dhs250 for 15 minutes and Dhs350 for 30 minutes. Find out more here.

Sunday, January 16

Take a hike

One of the closest hiking spots to Dubai (a one-hour drive), Wadi Shawka is just an hour away and is great for beginners. Shawka has several varied routes. You can choose from a quick ramble or make a day of it and include the Shawka pools, too. Whichever you pick you’ll enjoy impressive, panoramic views (aka several ‘Gram opportunities). Head to the Shawka Dam and either take the stairs directly to the summit or choose one of the trails, easily visible from the small parking area. The trails are well marked out, making it difficult to get lost and safe for families with children. It’s dog-friendly, too but keep them on a leash as you don’t want them to wander too far. Coordinates: 25.103958, 56.039260.

Tuck into roast dinner with free-flowing drinks

The Nine gastropub has recently launched its Great British Roast, served with all the trimmings, priced from Dhs95. It’s kind of like a roast dinner brunch with different drinks packages you can add on. A meat free roast is Dhs95, roast chicken is Dhs110, pork or lamb is Dhs130, and roast prime rib of beef is Dhs145. Enjoy four house beverages for Dhs99 additionally, or opt for two hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs145.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sundays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Check out this gorgeous new cafe

If your perfect way to while away a weekend is lunch at a gorgeous cafe, then you need to check out Café Beirut, which just opened near the Burj Khalifa. Whether you’re sat indoors or out, it’s a stunning place to dine. Indoors, the seating sits under a huge glass dome, and outdoors, there’s an expansive, leafy terrace. Hot mezza offers delicacies such as sautéed chicken livers, makanek, falafel tacos, ras asfour with pomegranate molasses and tabbouleh.

Café Beirut, Al Murooj Complex Downtown, Dubai, 10am to 2am Monday to Friday, 10am till late on Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (0)4 422 5211. @cafebeirutdxb

