If you’re looking to switch up your usual ladies’ night circuit for something a little different, this deal is for you. Recently opened in Fountain Views (between the Address hotel and Downtown Kitchens) is Cinemacity, a luxury dine-in cinema complete with five VIP theatres, and another licensed theatre and lounge. And they’ve just launched their new ladies’ night.

Perfect for those that can’t decide between catching a movie and drinks with the girls, the Azul Lounge and Theatre is offering a wallet-friendly ladies’ night deal inclusive of a movie ticket, two appetizers or rolls and three drinks for Dhs250. Available every Wednesday from 7pm to 12am, appetizers and rolls are from the Japanese-Mediterranean fusion menu, while specially-curated drinks come straight from the ladies’ night menu.

Not up to date with the latest blockbusters? Now showing hits include Lady Gaga in the fashion-packed crime drama House of Gucci, new action movie The 355, and remake of the iconic musical, West Side Story.

While Cinemacity might be the latest Dubai cinema getting in on the ladies’ night action, it’s not the only movie theatre offering a wallet-friendly deal for ladies. Roxy Cinemas is bringing its ladies’ night back to its beach location on JBR on Tuesday January 25, with three special screenings of blockbuster releases The 355, The Hating Game & House of Gucci.

There’s live entertainment from 7pm in the Platinum lounge paired with canapés, a main course and a mocktail, with the film beginning in the VIP Platinum suite at 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs125.

Cinemacity Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs250. @cinemacityuae