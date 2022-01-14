Which one are you going to see?

Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out this week.

*22 movies to look forward to watching in 2022*

Scream

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley return to their iconic roles that will have you screaming in the theatre.

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Kyle Gallner, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison
Genre: Horror (18+)
The 355

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing
Genre: Action (PG15)
The Secrets We Keep

In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Starring: Yuval Adler, Yuval Adler, Ryan Convington
Genre: Thriller (18+)
Trash

Boxes, bottles, cans. Garbage. Abandoned, ignored, inert. Until nightfall, Slim is a resigned cardboard box but his fate changes when a kid toy box named Spark, involves him and his pals in an adventure that will change their life forever.

Starring: Rossy de Palma, Dave Willis, Marc Thompson
Genre: Comedy (PG)
