New films to watch in cinemas this week: January 14 to 20
Which one are you going to see?
Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out this week.
*22 movies to look forward to watching in 2022*
Scream
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Kyle Gallner, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison
Genre: Horror (18+)
The 355
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing
Genre: Action (PG15)
The Secrets We Keep
Starring: Yuval Adler, Yuval Adler, Ryan Convington
Genre: Thriller (18+)
Trash
Starring: Rossy de Palma, Dave Willis, Marc Thompson
Genre: Comedy (PG)
