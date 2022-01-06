Part of the new Trilogy by Buddha Bar at Yas Bay…

When we first heard the news that Buddha Bar was opening not one but THREE new venues at Yas Bay’s new Waterfront, we’ll admit to letting out a childlike squeal.

It’s perhaps fair to say that the spear prong of this bang-on-trend trident is Siddharta Lounge, the Dubai version of which enjoys a reputation for effortless class.

This new capital venture looks set to repeat that same lightning strike of laidback luxury with charismatic rooftop views and a menu filled with big contemporary flavours. And because it’s part of the Buddha Bar community, you get edge-surfing, cool-as-funk beats guaranteed.

Best of the brunch

Starting this weekend, on January 8, and then every Saturday between midday and 4pm, you’ll be able to experience this venue through one of the UAE’s leading love languages, brunch. The pricing puts it pleasingly below the upper tier of Abu Dhabi’s more extravagant brunches too, soft packages are Dhs300, and you can get the house deal for Dhs450.

Starters here arrive in the currently vogueish sharing platter style. You’ll be able to politely (though insincerely) request that other members of the brunching party ‘simply must’ finish the last of dishes such as fresh tuna mango roll, patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo, and miso eggplant.

Main course highlights include orzo saffron risotto, tiger prawns, grilled lamb chops and chili chicken. Desserts take on a similarly global A-list feel, with options of citrus cheesecake and cinnamon sugar churros served with hot chocolate sauce.

And as we’ve mentioned above, the Siddharta Lounge experience goes hard on panoramic views from seats and Shazammable beats. Both of which come included at this brand new brunch.

All the Siddharta ladies

The curated adventures don’t end there either. During the week you can stop by for the sunset sessions, where select drinks are just Dhs35, the watery vistas are bathed in a golden glow, and the tunes offer an appropriate salute to the coming dusk. Available 5pm to 7pm Monday to Thursday.

And then there are the ladies nights, taking place on a Thursday, Siddharta Lounge resets the bar of sophisticated feme-focused nights out. The deal here is three complimentary drinks and 25 per cent off the menu, but the real story is what surrounds.

Siddharta Lounge, Yas Bay, open Sun to Fri 4pm to 2am, and Sat between 12pm and 2am. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Images: Provided