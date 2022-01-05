With ziplines, rope course, a wave pool, lazy river and more…

West Bay, on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, is shaping up to be quite the one-stop destination for pleasure and leisure seekers.

More than just a beach day

We’ve already been introduced to the beach club, its main restaurant — The Cove, health club, and spa. Then last month, the super chic complex spawned a new lounge bar, called… Vertigo.

Vertigo offers privileged wave pool views, suave ambiance, a lush little menu of bites and some pretty enticing promotions on beverages. Take for example their happy hour session — ‘Dizzy Hours’, which takes place daily between 6pm and 10pm and secures you select beverages for Dhs35. The venue also includes a series of luxury private cabanas with their own packages, and the soundtrack to your soiree comes courtesy of DJ Elena (10pm to 2am).

Making waves

Further developments brought Downtown Abu Dhabi’s first wave pool and lazy river combo to the beachfront setting. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes.

Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

Adventure awaits

But if you want to balance your chill, with a healthy dollop of thrill, hold tight, because the next phase of West Bay, opening soon, has got your name written all over it.

The forthcoming adventure park will include a zipline and an elevated rope assault course. It’ll be Dhs50 for use of each attraction, or a combo ticket will be made available for Dhs75.

Hang in there, and stay tuned to What’s On for the latest news on opening dates.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided