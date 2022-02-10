Make sure to plan your journey…

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16 there is set to be a ten-day partial closure on a major road leading from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. The information was revealed by Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

The right hand lane of E10 Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street will be closed from February 16 until 12am on February 25. It’s taking place near Al Raha Mall, and where you would see Etihad Plaza on the right hand side if driving from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, so make sure to pick an alternative route if this affects you.

In case you’re not aware, here are the current rules and restrictions on entering Abu Dhabi by road…

As of December 31, 2021 vaccinated individuals wishing to enter Abu Dhabi by road will now have to show an Alhosn Green Pass. Unvaccinated individuals will need to show a negative PCR test obtained with 96 hours.

These new requirements will be rolled out in addition to EDE scanning on the border crossing points. It’s all part of pre-emptive measures, conceived by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee to protect public health and minimise the impact of new Covid-19 variants.

You might also like The latest Abu Dhabi entry rules for road and air: Feb 2022

For information on how tourists can set up their own Alhosn pass, with vaccination certificates from their home countries, please see below.

What is the Alhosn Green Pass?

The Alhosn Green Pass is essentially a traffic light app, showing your current Covid-19 test and vaccination status, and like the wearing of face masks, it’s pretty much essential for travel into and around Abu Dhabi.

It’s free and available from Apple, Google Play, Samsung Store and AppGallery. The app has many functions but its main ones are storing your vaccination data (residents vaccinated in the UAE should have their information loaded automatically, tourists vaccinated overseas should follow the guide below for how to upload their certificates into the system), and showing any recent PCR tests linked to your account.

For residents, the Alhosn app will require your Emirates ID number. Tourists will need to use the UID number from their visa.

Images: Getty