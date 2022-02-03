‘Tis the month for love…

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you’re with your special someone, it’s time to get planning. If you’ve got a spare pot of cash – up to Dhs1million, no less – here are three of Dubai’s most lavish and over-the-top Valentine’s Day packages.

A Dhs1million proposal at Cé La Vi

Starting off strong with the Dhs1million package is sky-high bar and restaurant, Cé La Vi. If you’re planning on making this Valentine’s Day the ultimate day to remember with a proposal, everything you need is here. Firstly, you’ll get picked up from home in a limousine, followed by a 15-course meal at the pool deck, with dishes, served to you by your private butler, including the finest ingredients, such as Périgord Black Truffle from France, 24k Gold Caviar from Italy and exquisite Iranian Caviar. The pool deck will be decorated with a sumptuous floral arrangement, and a private singer and violinist will set the tone for romance. The package also includes vintage beverages, an overnight stay at the Address Sky View Presidential Suite and a sunrise massage for two under the sky. Of course, for the moment you pop the question, you’re going to need a seriously nice ring, and a beautiful 5+ carat diamond ring from Aquae Jewels should guarantee you that ‘yes’.

A VIP table with fountain views at Aka Dubai

In the mood for luxe Japanese food? Check out Aka Dubai, which sits pretty at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, with prime views of the spectacular fountains. Its VIP Valentine’s Day package includes a VIP table at the front of the AKA terrace, a four-course meal, a bottle of bubbles and a dazzling diamond-encrusted bracelet that’s available for an eye-watering Dhs800,000. The restaurant is seriously Insta-worthy, with huge blooms of deep fuchsia floral arrangements that are suspended from the ceiling. Seating includes plush booths of the same intoxicating colour as well as two-seater tables and a central table for larger groups.

A private beach cabana dinner at Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai has long been loved as one of Dubai’s classiest beach clubs, and with gorgeous ocean views and excellent service, it’s a no-brainer for impressing your loved one on Valentine’s Day. If you’ve got a spare Dhs20,000 lying around, you can book a romantic private dinner in a private beach cabana, complete with a dedicated host and chef. The package includes a selection of sunset canapés paired with a premium bottle of Champagne, and an unforgettable four-course set menu offering sharing style dishes, and a selection of high-end wines. If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a mystery private performance and a fabulous gift for her.

