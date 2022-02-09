It’s a one-off, so don’t miss it…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but if you’re firmly a single lady, grab your girl gang and head out on February 14. One of Dubai’s biggest new attractions, Ain Dubai, is hosting a free ladies’ night for one night only, inclusive of a free beverage and complimentary access to the luxurious lounge.

Get your glam on and head to Ain Dubai on February 12 from 6pm, where access to the ‘love lounge’ will be free for ladies. A DJ will amp up the atmosphere and you can toast to all the single ladies with a refreshing beverage served straight from the bar.

You can opt to elevate your experience by booking a place on one of the 48 glass cabins that take you on a 360 degree, 38-minute rotation, allowing you to see some of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, including Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

Packages vary depending on your requirements, with ticket prices starting from Dhs130 for adults. There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai, which are broken down into three types: observation cabins, offering a 38-minute trip for a good look at the city below; social cabins, a premium option including beverages, social cabins, a premium option including beverages; and private cabins to be enjoyed with groups or for events.

The social cabins include access to the the VIP lounge, as well as beverages within their package. A lounge plus pass in a shared cabin is priced at Dhs175, while a premium pass includes a welcome drink and a premium cabin, priced at Dhs380. The vibes plus ticket is for over 21s only, and comes with house drinks for Dhs200.

Afterwards, why not head out for dinner at some of Bluewaters Island’s fabulous restaurants, such as: Japanese-Peruvian, Clay Dubai; Italian, Alici; Mexican, Puerto 99; or Chinese restaurant, Shi.

Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Monday February 14, 6pm, free. To find out more, visit aindubai.com

