Coldplay will be jetting into Dubai to Expo 2020 on February 15 for a live concert. It will take place at the stunning Al Wasl Plaza at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai at 9pm.

The British music group are behind some catchy tunes such as Fix You, The Scientist, Yellow, Paradise, In My Place and many more.

The news was announced on the official social media account of Expo 2020 Dubai. It read ‘Expo 2020 Dubai and @Coldplay will bring the world together through the unifying power of music in support of Dubai Expo’s Programme for People and Planet.’

A video accompanying the post shows Coldplay performing under the Al Wasl Dome surrounded by the planets and the cosmos performing ‘Coloratura’, a song about space.

Coldplay will bring the world together with their never-before-seen show regionally premiering their new album and highlighting the importance of protecting the planet in line with Expo’s sub-theme of Sustainability.

The British band prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment and strives to keep its emissions as low as possible when they perform. Their goal is in line with the UAE which has announced a ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative’.

The Al Wasl performance unites the shared goals of Coldplay and the UAE and hopes to inspire climate awareness and action to preserve our planet.

The concert is part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s iconic Infinite Nights which in the past has seen Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas performing at the world’s greatest show.

Do note, there will be capacity restrictions, so make sure you register for tickets, which opens at 9pm on February 12, here. You will need both an Expo 2020 ticket and a Coldplay ticket to enter.

Visitors will also be able to watch the show on big screens at Expo’s Festival Garden and Jubilee Park or live stream the event on Virtual Expo Dubai and Expo TV.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai