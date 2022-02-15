The Abu Dhabi event ends tomorrow, but is heading to Dubai soon…

The Mimi Vibes food truck extravaganza returned to Abu Dhabi to stage a follow up to its hugely popular debut at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, in November last year. This time around the nomadic noms have been pitched up at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, but the end is nye — with the party drawing to drawing to a close in the next 48 hours. Officially ending on the evening of Wednesday February 16.

The silver lining is of course that you still have today and tomorrow, which gives you plenty of snacking time to explore such illustrious casual, truckside vendors as Hot Boxx, Sushic, L’Entrecote, Chiki, Pizzaz, Lobste Roll, Sakura, Lamba, Nap, On My Block, Shawarma vibes, Street 9, Acai Berry, White Cafe, Simple and more.

The collection of 32 trucks are serving up fresh dishes of cuisine fire from 3pm to midnight on the daily, right up until February 16. Entrance is free, but you will of course need to make sure you’re sporting an Alhosn Green Pass to get in.

Where to next?

Nope not Miami. It’s going to be in Dubai, this month in fact, although the current location is under wraps. Downtown? Palm Jumeirah? La Mer? Bluewaters? Only time will tell.

A post on the brand’s Instagram page is inviting vendors to register stating “For this event you don’t require a food truck nor a kiosk as we are going big for our comeback event since 2020 in Dubai”

Just WhatsApp (052) 620 6162 to register

