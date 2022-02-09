Light up your Instagram page…

In Dubai, brunching is a serious thing (this time we’re actually talking about the breakfast variety) and, naturally, the city’s brunch scene is thriving with gorgeous cafes and restaurants, offering everything from all-you-can eat deals to Instagrammable creations that are almost too good to tuck into.

Holding the torch for the latter is Barcelona-born brand, Brunch & Cake. Coveted for its gorgeous interiors and picture-worthy dishes, Brunch & Cake UAE, opened its first branch in the upmarket district of Al Wasl back in 2019, followed by ‘Brunch & Cake by the Sea’ at The Pointe Palm Jumeirah in 2020, and finally, Brunch & Cake by the Lake in Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, back in December 2021.

As the name suggests, this venue faces onto the gorgeous lake, framed by plenty of flora, fauna and palm trees swaying in the breeze. We visit on a particularly glorious sunny day, that seems to make the water sparkle like diamonds, and emphasises the gentle, comfortable hum of people luxuriating in the weekend sunshine.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake has the feel of a luxe orangery or conservatory. Bi-folding French doors are thrown open right across the outsides of the venue to let the outdoors transcend to the indoor diners. Outside, there are’s additional seating and pastel-striped deck chairs for visitors to sip their coffee and soak up the sun.

The restaurant is buzzing with guests when we arrive, so much so that there’s usually a wait for a table (so make sure to book ahead), but waiting customers can get comfy on a vintage velvet sofa whilst they wait. The interiors have that boho-chic Brunch & Cake stamp, with ornate trinkets, beautiful blooms, huge potted plants and plenty of pampass grass.

The menu is bursting with innovative breakfast creations. The classic eggs Benny is everything a classic kind of breakfast person needs: soft-toasted English muffins piled with beef bacon, perfectly cooked eggs and a splash of hollandaise sauce. We love the piping of hummus to the side of the plate, decorated with crisps and edible flowers.

Levelling it up is the pulled beef Benny, served with melt-in-the-mouth meat, topped with a signature Brunch & Cake avocado rose, and a dash of chimichurri hollandaise. The breakfast calzone, stuffed with scrambled egg, mozzarella, creamy caramelised onion and turkey bacon is indulgent, but it’s Sunday, and why not eat pizza for breakfast, we say?

Unfortunately, we can spare no room for one of the gorgeous cakes and pastries on display from the patisserie, but we will definitely back to enjoy one with a coffee, one day soon.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Images: Provided