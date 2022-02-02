Over 20 members of the Premier League team visited the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion…

Dubai has seen a whole host of footballers rocking up over the past few weeks, due to a break in the football season. Arsenal fans, hold on to your seats though, as over 20 members of the Arsenal men’s squad is in the city. They went to visit Dubai’s Expo 2020, where they were spotted checking out some of the exhibitions coolest attractions.

The Premier League team visited the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion. There, the group checked out the future of aviation, testing out a number of the pavilion’s immersive experiences, such as ‘designing their own aircraft’, as well as checking out the future of cabin interiors.

As part of the Club’s Expo 2020 Dubai tour, the team also visited the Expo 2020 Water Feature, and got their feet wet as they attempted to climb it. In this attraction, giant sheets of water come tumbling down 13-metre high walls during the day. The 153 individual waves range from glistening sheets to bursts of water that literally leap from the walls as they make their dramatic descent.

The Arsenal team, which is a partner of Emirates, is spending a while in Dubai, continuing their training at popular sports training destinations such as Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Of course, the players need their downtime too, so keep your eyes peeled for them visiting some of the city’s popular bars, restaurants and beach clubs.

Arsenal player, Alexandre Lacazette, said: “It was an incredible experience to visit Expo 2020 during our visit to Dubai. We’ve enjoyed getting down to hard work during our warm weather training sessions in first class surroundings, and it was great to have a break to explore the Emirates pavilion. The boys found it very interesting to take a look into the future, and the gravity defying waterfall was a particular highlight. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Emirates for making us feel so welcome.”

Images: Dubai Media Office