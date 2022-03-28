With stunning views of Ain Dubai, JBR and Dubai Marina…

Bluewaters Island has quickly become a top lifestyle destination, offering everything from record-breaking attractions, to cafes, top restaurants, beach clubs, bars and so much more. The latest concept, launching on Friday April 1, will be 88 Terrace – a cool new rooftop created by the team behind Bluewaters’ family-friendly dining and entertainment venue, Tr88house.

The huge 35,000 sq. ft restaurant, bar, and shisha lounge concept offers stunning views of Ain Dubai, JBR and the Arabian Gulf from its open air terrace. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean cuisine, with dishes such as pit-flamed aubergine topped with Xato sauce, Wagyu rib-eye, empanadas a la vodka, chorizo crumble, and the lava floating dessert.

88 Terrace boasts a futuristic meets industrial style design, with heavy metal detailing and huge hand-painted murals. Open daily from sunset til late, the nightlife venue promises to bring ‘eclectic energy and show-stopping entertainment to the city’.

Dr. James Kamyar, CEO and co-founder of 88 Alpha said: “It is my utmost pleasure to announce the opening of the latest addition to our portfolio, 88 Terrace. At 88 Alpha we turn visions to reality, and the result is artistic, ever evolving universe where multifaceted art forms and architectural elements come together.”

88 Terrace, Bluewaters, opens Friday April 1. @88terrace

Images: Provided