You’ll find it in The Garden at Deerfields mall…

Right now the outdoor evening temperatures have hit that perfect alfresco cinema sweetspot. Which makes it even more exciting, that there’s now a new Abu Dhabi location for watching movies under the stars.

The Garden at Deerfields Mall, will be showing two screenings each night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout March. With an early bird session at 6.30pm and a second one at 8,30pm.

Access is completely free to shoppers spending Dhs50 per head anywhere in the mall. There are more than 100 comfy beanbags and a special VIP seating area for Deer Club members. There’s a selection of food trucks supplying big screen refreshment and of course, popcorn is available to purchase too.

This weekend, Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is available to catch on Friday, March 11 — the secretly super Parr family have a new sponsor, keen to give them a PR makeover, but they’ll be facing off against their biggest challenge yet. On Saturday, March 12. it’s the live action reboot of Disney’s The Lion King, where *spoiler alert* a young lion cub’s father is murdered by his uncle and a warthog and meerkat tell him to just not worry about it. On Sunday it’s the third installment of DreamWorks Studio’s Kung Fu Panda trilogy, join Po and his band of martial art warrior animal pals as they trade jabs with a giant Yak from the spirit world. It’s honestly much better than it sounds.

For a full list of what’s coming up — including Moana, Frozen 2, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, Aladdin and The Jungle Book — you can find the full schedule on the Mall’s website.

Deerfields Mall, Al Bahyah, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 27, free if you spend Dhs50 in the mall. deerfieldsmall.com

Images: Provided