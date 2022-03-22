The concept is the brainchild of acclaimed chef Alvin Leung…

Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality, Alvin Leung, has announced the opening of his new restaurant, Demon Duck. The acclaimed chef earned three Michelin stars for his restaurants, and is a judge on MasterChef Canada.

Demon Duck can be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering and innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. Menu highlights include slow-roasted Peking duck, wasabi shrimp on toast, bang bang chicken with tangy and sour sauce, salt and pepper tofu, black & white Dover sole, and aromatic pineapple shawarma.

The space is as lively and fill of character as Chef Alvin himself. With odes to duck at every turn, with guests encouraged to ‘expect the unexpected’. Playful touches include a game of ‘hook a duck’ out on the terrace, which offers the chance to win Caesars Palace prizes; and a large mesh statue of a duck with horns overlooking the restaurant.

“Opening Demon Duck, my first restaurant in the Middle East, is a dream come true and truly special, because of how the vision came to life,” says Chef Alvin Leung. “For me, it’s always about the simplicity of dishes, the authenticity of flavours, and the goodness of ingredients. When these combine well with a creative, playful spin, you create magic. I believe we have something special here that Dubai will love and am excited to bring you my latest creation!”

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai

Images: Provided