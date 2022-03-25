The airline is returning to its pre-pandemic frequencies…

If you’re looking for Emirates flights to India, we have good news. After a recent decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country, Emirates Airline has announced that it will reinstate all 170 of its weekly flight routes from April 1, 2022.

Passengers can travel to and from nine cities within India, including Mumbai, New Dehli, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderbad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers must present a colour printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR report for a test taken within 72 hours before travel or a vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated at least 15 days before arrival. Digital certificates are not permitted for travel.

Passengers on Emirates flights to India are subject to random testing on arrival at many of India’s airports. Passengers selected for testing will be allowed to leave the airport while they await their results. Passengers who test positive will need to isolate according to current government guidelines.

For residents and tourists travelling to Dubai, passengers should show proof of their WHO-approved vaccination, or a negative PCR result issued within 48 hours, or a valid medical certificate stating that the passenger has recovered from Covid-19 in the last month.

Emirates will be operating the following flights:

Mumbai – 35 weekly flights

New Delhi – 28 weekly flights

Bengaluru – 24 weekly flights

Chennai – 21 weekly flights

Hyderabad – 21 weekly flights

Kochi – 14 weekly flights

Kolkata – 11 weekly flights

Ahmedabad – 9 weekly flights

Thiruvananthapuram – 7 weekly flights

Emirates is expecting over 700,000 passengers to be heading out of the country from DXB’s Emirates Terminal 3 in this time and has issued an advisory to passengers to arrive early. Emirates passengers need to double-check that they have all the required documents in order before their flight. You can check the requirements here.

emirates.com