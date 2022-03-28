Did you spot any?

The UAE is always frequented by a celebrity or two, and this week we’ve seen several huge singers, a DJ and a reality star. Here’s who we have spotted…

Jason Derulo

Pop and R&B singer Jason Derulo performed at Expo 2020 Dubai over the weekend, delighting fans with his high notes and flawless dance moves. The recent father has been to Dubai many times, but this was his first appearance at Expo.

Maluma

Colombian singer Maluma was on the bill at Coca-Cola Arena last Thursday, playing a huge concert to fans of his Latino sound. Following the concert he headed over to floating nightclub, Float, for another big gig.

Becky Hill

House singer Becky Hill performed at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday night, where she performed to the crowds following the big finale race. During her 24-hour stay she checked out luxe hotel Bulgari Resorts.

Ne-Yo

R&B singer Ne-Yo also performed in Dubai this weekend, taking over the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai. Following his Expo performance, he played again at open-air club White Dubai.

Akon

Locked Up hit maker Akon performed in Dubai last week at the soon to open rooftop bar 88 Terrace. The private gig followed the AIBC Summit, a crypto currency conference.

Anne Marie

British singer Anne Marie performed in Dubai last week, taking to the stage at Global Village.

Steve Harvey

TV personality Steve Harvey stayed in Dubai after his Expo appearance. The star shared a snap of himself looking super flash at seven-star hotel Burj Al Arab.

Peggy Gou

South Korean DJ Peggy Gou was back in Dubai this week to perform at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. While she was here she also enjoyed dinner at Gaia and karting.

Fran Newman-Young

Former Made in Chelsea cast member, Fran Newman-Young is in Abu Dhabi at the moment, checking out the top attractions on offer in the capital.