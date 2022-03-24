Shipping you to the dock of Yay Bay…

The Yas Bay Waterfront enjoys the seemingly contradictory dual-honour of being one of the hottest and coolest new leisure districts in Abu Dhabi. And it now has an even more exciting, slightly ‘James Bondy’ way of getting there — hopping on a water shuttle.

Land ahoy

The service is live now and operated by one of the UAE’s most trusted overwater tour operators, The Yellow Boats. There are Yas Bay transfer points to and from Yas Marina, Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach, tickets are just Dhs5 (under 12s ride free) and the nautical speed is capped at 10 knots. Each boat will be able to accommodate a maximum of 20 passengers.

One of the two dedicated shuttles will operate between 2pm and 10pm, offering direct Yas to mainland (and vice versa) routes, the other will dock at all stops between 5pm and 11pm. Circuits take about 40 minutes, meaning there won’t ever be a particularly long wait time.

Talking about the launch, Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing and Destination Strategy at Miral, said: “We are delighted to introduce thi pilot programme, strengthening Yas Island’s connectivity with a new mode of waterways transportation. Visitors will gain a new perspective by travelling on Yas Island’s waterways, easily accessing its popular world-class offerings.”

“We are confident that this Water Shuttle will appeal to all our guests and look forward to expanding further across the island, further positioning it a global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Images: Provided