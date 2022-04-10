Welcome to the weekend…

Whether you’re looking for a free yoga class, an iftar with a twist or Easter fun – yes, there are still events – there’s something for everyone this weekend. Dubai, you’ve done us proud.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday 22 April

Check out the arty restaurant The Trove

When only Insta-worthy restaurants will do, make a beeline for The Trove. Located in the Dubai Mall, the venue pitches itself as an art café, and aims to bring together a fashionable aesthetic with great gastronomy. There are different vibes to suit different mood – take your pick from the shisha lounge, restaurant or terrace with views of the Burj Khalifa and fountain show.

The Trove, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 347 7444. troverestaurant.com

Learn to paint at Pure Sky Lounge & Dining

Wouldn’t it be cool to have guests come to your home, admire the artwork and then you declare that you’re, well, responsible? Thanks to Hilton Dubai The Walk’s Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, you can embrace your inner Matisse while admiring fabulous views of Dubai. All levels are welcome to join the Arabic Calligraphy painting class, and artist Gemma Gallagher will guide you to create your own masterpiece. During the evening, you’ll also be served unlimited beverages and tapas.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Level 35 The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Dhs320, 8pm to 11pm, Apr 22. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. designanddine.ae

Listen to Bollywood bangers at Aloft Mina

Do you know your Lata Mangeshkar from your Asha Bhosle? High Note at Aloft Mina is going full Bollywood, as it is hosting an evening of live music from Hindi movies. The supporting acts are just as good: views of Dubai Downtown, dinner, drinks and shisha.

High Note, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankhool, Dubai, 9pm, Apr 22. Tel: (0) 58 591 8153. @highnotedxb

Save money on Earth Day



It’s Earth Day on April 22 and time to get your green on. If you’re a meat eater, Impossible Foods wants you to switch your beef burgers for plant-based meat. As part of the campaign, Impossible Foods have teamed up with restaurants across the UAE to create special dishes and offers for Earth Day. Get a taste of the action with McCafferty’s Irish Pub and Restaurant’s Impossible roast (Dhs95); Burger28’s Impossible 28 Burger (Dhs45); and Wingsters’ Impossible Loaded Fries (Dhs32). And, as these dishes are buy one get one free on Earth Day, it gives you another reason to try the switch.

impossiblefoods.com

Saturday 23 April

Celebrate the Festival of Sant Jordi at Lola Taberna Española

Get your fiesta on at Lola Taberna Española. The Spanish restaurant is celebrating Feliz Sant Jordi, also known as St George’s Day and the Day of the Book and the Rose. The festival is popular in Barcelona – it sees men giving women roses and women giving men books. The restaurant is getting into the romantic spirit, as it has set up a stall filled with roses and book. While the menu includes unlimited beverages and tapas.

Lola Taberna Española, Al Saef, 1st Street, Barsha Heights, Dubai, from Dhs199 per person, 1pm to 4pm, Apr 23. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. lolataberna.com

Stretch it out at vinyasa yoga at Fairmont The Palm

If you’re feeling the pinch before pay day, put this free event on the top of your list. Join teacher Prachee Passi at Fairmont The Palm for a gentle vinyasa yoga session, which aims to get your mind and body in tune. Created in partnership with Rituals Cosmetics and Rumi Earth, the yoga session is a great way to destress.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, free, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Apr 23. reconnectprogramme.com

Shop the night away at The Urban Market Concept

You’ll love the vintage and handmade items at The Urban Market Concept, which include local sellers and small businesses. The market has set up shop in a new location –Hyde Hotel – and is hosted by That Dubai Girl.

Urban Market Concept, Hyde Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, free entry, 7pm to 11pm, Apr 23. @urbanmarketconcept

Sunday 24 April

Celebrate Orthodox Easter at Gaia

If you thought Easter events were all child-orientated egg hunts and bunny rabbits, Gaia brings a bit of sophistication to the festival. Gaia is celebrating Orthodox Easter in style with its Egg Shop, traditional games and special menu. Dig into dishes, ranging from slow-roasted lamb to rosemary infused rice. And, if you visit on April 24, you can play Tsougrisma: a Greek Easter game, where you must crack your opponent’s egg open – with an egg.

Gaia, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, until Apr 24. Tel: (0)424 142 42. gaia-restaurants.com

Take the kids to Myrra’s Easter event

Extend the Easter fun for the family at Myrra – dig into its chocolate dessert with mini eggs, brownies and ice cream and the kids can get their faces painted for free. While the menu includes a special squid ink paella fideua, which is big enough to share.

Myrra restaurant, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Apr 24. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Try an iftar with a twist

If you’re after an iftar with a twist, check out Li’Brasil at Address Beach Resort. The Brazilian meets Lebanese menu includes hot and cold mezze, soups, mains and desserts. And, as everything is served at your table, you can sit back and enjoy the panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Bluewater Island.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai, Dhs288 per person. Tel: (0)48 798866. addresshotels.com

