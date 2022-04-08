8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: April 25 to 28
Fun workouts, new beach clubs, a tasty steak night and a family-friendly film on the beach…
Welcome to a new week Dubai, where there’s so much to do. If you’re looking for a tasty dinner deal, we’ve got unlimited sushi, a wallet-friendly steak night and a new delivery to treat yourself to. Looking to keep active? There’s a pilates class and fitness festival to work up a sweat at.
These are the best things to do in Dubai this week.
Monday April 25
Tuck into a tasty steak night
Looking for a tasty dinner deal to start the week? Carna by Dario Cecchini hosts its Steak Frites Night every Monday, where a succulent top-shelf Butcher’s Cut steak, chunky fries and grilled salad with honey truffle dressing will set you back just Dhs140.
74th floor, Carna, SLS Dubai, 6pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs140. Tel: (054) 705 8198. @carnadubai
See a family-friendly film alfresco
Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is the latest address in Dubai offering outdoor movie nights, with outdoor family movies now showing every Monday at 5pm and 7.30pm. The free to enter event seas Wavebreaker Bar & Grill set up with cozy sofa seating and blankets, while family movie classics are shown on the big screen right next to the beach. Guests can order drinks and food from the restaurant’s extensive menu, which includes supersized burgers, tacos, healthy salads and a kids menu with a dedicated popcorn station too. Tonight, catch Beauty and the Beast at 5pm and Mamma Mia! at 7pm.
Wavebreaker Bar & Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 5pm and 7pm, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr
Tuesday April 26
Soak up the sun at a brand new beach club
Eva Beach House is bringing a blissful slice of Tulum’s sandy shores to a sun-drenched seaside spot within The Club. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cactai climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Those looking to spend the day topping up their tans can perch up on one of Eva Beach House’s plush sun loungers, shaded by parasols, or enjoy a VIP day in one of their luxe cabanas.
Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, now open. Tel: (0)4 458 1856 @evabeachhousedxb
Test your survival skills at an escape room
At Phobia Dubai, you will be locked in an underground bunker, house of a maniac, modern museum, detective’s apartment or another unusual place. Your mission is to escape in 60 minutes. There are six rooms to pick from including Sherlock vs Jack the Ripper, Impossible Mission and Battle of Wizards. A favourite here is Vault where you’re locked in an underground bunker after a nuclear war and your oxygen is running out. If that isn’t bad enough, you have to escape a horde of zombies who break-in.
Phobia Dubai, Cluster X, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, prices start from Dhs115. Tel: (052) 7974916. phobia.ae
Wednesday April 27
Stretch it out at a beachside yoga class
Stylish new pilates studio Posture has teamed up with the gorgeous new SAN Beach Club for a pilates class by the beach this Wednesday. Starting at 8am, one of Posture’s in-house instructors will lead a 60-minute stretching and toning session, which will be followed by a healthy breakfast at SAN. It’s Dhs250.
SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, 8am to 9am, Wednesday April 27, Dhs240. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com
Feast on unlimited sushi at a stylish hotspot
Iris Dubai invites diners to tuck into unlimited sushi every Wednesday evening from 8pm. Priced at Dhs175 per person, guests can indulge in an unlimited selection of salads, edamame, sashimi, nigiri, and Iris’ signature Uramaki rolls, non-stop for two hours. Upgrade to include a drinks package from Dhs220 per person.
Iris Dubai, Meydan, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesday, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com
Thursday April 28
Treat yourself to a juicy burger with 20 per cent off
Burger lovers, there’s a new fast-food concept in town you need to know about. Funky Bun is the newest addition to Dubai’s burger delivery scene, serving up fully loaded patties and superb sides. While burgers might be their beat, this Lebanese-born concept also offers a menu of baos, hot dogs, flavour-packed sandwiches and tasty sides. Big-hitters include the signature Funky Chicken burger, Mac N’ Cheetos and a Funky smashburger. All menu items are under Dhs50, and there’s 20 per cent off orders throughout April on Deliveroo, Talabat and Zomato.
Work up a sweat at a beach bootcamp
Active on the Beach, an inaugural free two-day fitness festival incorporating beach-based yoga and workouts customised for Ramadan, will take place this Wednesday and Thursday at Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah. In partnership with popular Dubai studios FitnGlam and The Platform Studios, day one of Active on the Beach will start at 4.30pm with a choice between either a FitnGlam Sunset Yoga session or a FitnGlam Booty Burn and Core session at 5pm. This will be followed by a 45 minute Mind Body Fusion workout with Heba at 6pm and complimentary post-workout iftar. The second day will open its doors at 5.30pm with Ruba conducting a low-intensity hour-long workout from 6pm, which will also be followed by a complimentary post-workout iftar. Register beforehand for access to the free classes.
Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah, 4.30pm to sunset Wednesday April 27, 5.30pm to sunset Thursday April 28, free. dubaiactiveshow.com