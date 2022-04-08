8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: April 25 to 28

Fun workouts, new beach clubs, a tasty steak night and a family-friendly film on the beach…

Welcome to a new week Dubai, where there’s so much to do. If you’re looking for a tasty dinner deal, we’ve got unlimited sushi, a wallet-friendly steak night and a new delivery to treat yourself to. Looking to keep active? There’s a pilates class and fitness festival to work up a sweat at.

These are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday April 25

Tuck into a tasty steak night

Looking for a tasty dinner deal to start the week? Carna by Dario Cecchini hosts its Steak Frites Night every Monday, where a succulent top-shelf Butcher’s Cut steak, chunky fries and grilled salad with honey truffle dressing will set you back just Dhs140.

74th floor, Carna, SLS Dubai, 6pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs140. Tel: (054) 705 8198. @carnadubai

See a family-friendly film alfresco

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is the latest address in Dubai offering outdoor movie nights, with outdoor family movies now showing every Monday at 5pm and 7.30pm. The free to enter event seas Wavebreaker Bar & Grill set up with cozy sofa seating and blankets, while family movie classics are shown on the big screen right next to the beach. Guests can order drinks and food from the restaurant’s extensive menu, which includes supersized burgers, tacos, healthy salads and a kids menu with a dedicated popcorn station too. Tonight, catch Beauty and the Beast at 5pm and Mamma Mia! at 7pm.

Wavebreaker Bar & Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 5pm and 7pm, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Tuesday April 26

Soak up the sun at a brand new beach club

Eva Beach House is bringing a blissful slice of Tulum’s sandy shores to a sun-drenched seaside spot within The Club. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cactai climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Those looking to spend the day topping up their tans can perch up on one of Eva Beach House’s plush sun loungers, shaded by parasols, or enjoy a VIP day in one of their luxe cabanas.