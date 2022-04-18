What we know so far…

Currently home to a vibrant Ramadan night market, the festivities at Yas Bay Waterfront will take to the skies with the arrival Eid Al Fitr.

Expected to fall on or around May 2, the Eid announcement will light the celebratory touch papers on a three-evening fireworks spectacular. Historically launching from Yas Marina, the Yas Island sky pyrotechnics are a traditional part of Abu Dhabi’s Eid celebration schedule, and are completely free to see (although you will need to follow the appropriate public health guidelines).

We strongly advise you to get some restaurant reservations in now if you want the best seats in the house. And for more information on what’s now open at Yas Bay, check out our guide to the leisure mega project.

Similar displays often take place on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra — though these have not yet been confirmed.

In consort with fire

It’s not just the sky lighting up for Eid at Yas Island — the stage at Etihad Area will be hosting a series of Arabic music concerts, including Amr Diab (priced from Dhs100) on May 2; and an all-star pairing of Sherine and Kadeem Al Saher (priced from Dhs250) on May 4. Tickets for the concerts are available now via the etihadarena.ae website.

Then of course on May 6, legendary pop-rockers Maroon 5 will be sprinkling some of their lyrical sugar (yes please) at the same Arena for a night of catch, sing-along, bumble gum bangers. The last few tickets, priced from Dhs605 are still available.

