Abu Dhabi schools to get a week-long Eid break

Teachers and students across schools in Abu Dhabi will enjoy a week off for Eid Al Fitr. Only a day after Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced a week-long public holiday, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge has confirmed schools in the UAE capital will benefit from the same full week off, according to The National.

Schools will finish as usual on Friday April 29, with the Eid break running from Monday May 2 until Friday May 6. With the two weekends either side, that means a lovely nine-days off for staff and students. School will resume as normal on Monday May 9.

“All students must be free of any Covid-19-related symptoms and maintain their Green status on Al Hosn app in accordance with their age category [upon their return],” Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge said.