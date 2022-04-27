Abu Dhabi schools to get a week-long Eid break
The announcement comes a day after authorities in Dubai confirmed the same…
Teachers and students across schools in Abu Dhabi will enjoy a week off for Eid Al Fitr. Only a day after Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced a week-long public holiday, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge has confirmed schools in the UAE capital will benefit from the same full week off, according to The National.
Schools will finish as usual on Friday April 29, with the Eid break running from Monday May 2 until Friday May 6. With the two weekends either side, that means a lovely nine-days off for staff and students. School will resume as normal on Monday May 9.
“All students must be free of any Covid-19-related symptoms and maintain their Green status on Al Hosn app in accordance with their age category [upon their return],” Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge said.
Public and private sector holidays
Last week, officials announced that the UAE public sector would be off from Monday May 2 to Friday May 6 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, making it a nine-day break when counting the two weekends.
The private sector public holiday will run from 29 Ramadan (Saturday April 30) until 3 Shawwal. As Ramadan is likely to be 30 days this year, it’s expected that the private sector public holiday will be until Wednesday May 4, with work resuming on Thursday May 5.
Image: Charisse Kenion/ Unsplash