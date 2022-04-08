The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has suggested alternative routes…

If you’re heading out at night this weekend, take note of these road closures in Dubai. There is a cycling race taking place on April 8 starting at 9.30pm which could affect your plans.

The roads will only reopen at 12.30am in the morning on April 9. The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has suggested alternative routes which can be seen in the video below.

Check the alternative routes you can use to easily reach your destination during the cycling race within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2022, on Friday 8 April & Saturday 9 April from 9:30 PM until 12:30 AM (next day). #RTA pic.twitter.com/blqDooSIUF — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 8, 2022

By the look of the video, if you live or have plans in the Meydan, Nad Al Shiba or Ras Al Khor area, you will need to leave a little earlier anticipated to get to your event on time.

The NAS cycling race starts from Meydan Avenue where cyclists will ride from Meydan Street past Dubai-Al Ain Road to Manama Street. From here, the cyclist will head back via the same route finishing the race where they started. It is shown in red in the video above.

Alternative routes provided by the RTA include the use of routes D67 and Nadd Al Shiba Street when in the Meydan area. As the cyclist will be on Manana Street, the RTA suggests using Aden Street and Nad Al Hammar Street in the Ras Al Khor area. This is shown in green in the video above.

The cycling race is part of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament which is now in its ninth edition. The tournament will take place until April 17.

Images: Getty Images