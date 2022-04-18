Here’s one beach party you won’t want to miss…

Top South African DJ Black Coffee is set to make his welcome return to the UAE next month, headlining an epic show on the sand at White Beach. Taking to the decks at the Palm Jumeirah beach club on Friday May 13, fans can expect a typically energetic set as the renowned international star spins his unmissable deep house mixes.

Tickets are now on sale via Platinumlist, priced from Dhs150.

Fresh from his Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album earlier this month, Black Coffee heads to our sandy shores this May having last performed in the city at Expo 2020 in February. Prior to that he was at White Beach in December, gracing the stage for the beach club’s Ibiza-born Palmarama event. During last season, Palmarama at White Beach welcomed DJ performances from huge international talents, including Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Bedouin, Loco Dice, Artbat and Camelphat.

For his upcoming White Beach gig in May, Black Coffee will be supported by Dubai resident DJs Frederick Stone and Paul Svenson, who will warm up from doors opening at 5pm.

It’s shaping up to be a huge month for music across the emirates in May. At Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, Afrojack and Steve Aoki spin back-to-back on May 3, then Conor Maynard will take to the stage on May 8. Zero Gravity has also announced a headline show from Fatboy Slim on May 20, while Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena will welcome global superstars Maroon 5 on May 5.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, 5pm onwards, Friday March 13, Dhs150. Tel: (054) 582 2778, platinumlist.net