Did you spot any?

The UAE is always frequented by a celebrity or two, and this week we’ve seen a reality star, a boxer and a star basketball player. So if you want to know who to look out for in the city, here’s who we have spotted…

LeBron James

American basketball player LeBron James was spotted in Dubai for the first time this week, sparking fans into a frenzy. The NBA star posed for pictures and signed a Lakers shirt in Trove, a brand new restaurant located in Fashion Avenue of The Dubai Mall.

Anthony Joshua

Boxing champ Anthony Joshua is no stranger to Dubai, and now he’s back once again. This time he was spotted at the brand new Chinese spot Yingsu, found in Doubletree by Hilton, JBR.

Dawn Ward

The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member, Dawn Ward, is back in Dubai after only a few weeks away. This time she’s been to Nammos Dubai and Nara Desert Escape.

Rebecca Gormley

Former Love Island contestant Rebecca Gormley has been living in Dubai for the past few months. The influencer was most recently spotted at beach restaurant Nammos, to celebrate her birthday.