There can be no denying that Palm West Beach is the ultimate beach-lover’s dream. With an entire strip dedicated to beach clubs, the Palm Jumeirah destination is consistently bustling with activity – be it families, friends, or even pets. And, just when we thought there was no space for another beach club, nine more are announced.

All the way up near Ocean Residences is The Club, a new master development by Nakheel which will house the nine concepts under its one roof. We already know about SĀN Beach, which opens April 14, and Playa, which will open on May 6; but we can also reveal that Eva Beach House, Loren, Ayla, and Gallery – 740 will be coming soon, while three more venues are yet to be announced.

SĀN Beach is a retreat-style beach club inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. It’s split into a pristine white sand beach, a large infinity pool lined with chic sun loungers, an outdoor seating area with submerged pool bar and an indoor restaurant with huge open kitchen.

Sharing the beautiful pool is Playa, a laid-back boho beach club offering Peruvian cuisine and lively DJ sets. Set to launch in May, the casual destination will feature both an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas. Fish fresh from the Pacific, healthy quinoa recipes and tasty grilled fish are among the menu highlights.

Also joining the line up is Eva Beach House, a Tulum inspired haven with hanging macramé over the beach and a luxe restaurant indoors. Opening its doors very soon, guests can expect a memorable experience whether dining inside or spending a day on the sand.

Loren will be a premium Italian dining concept, situated on the first floor of The Club, overlooking the beach below with views of Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina and beyond. Details on Ayla and Gallery – 740 are soon to be revealed, along with the remaining three concepts coming to The Club.

In true Dubai spirit, The Club will also have a ‘Dock and Dine’ area, allowing guests to pull up on their boat and disembark for a beachside dining experience before sailing off again.

