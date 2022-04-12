Playa will bring a fusion of Peruvian dishes and Shamanic house beats to Palm West Beach…

We love sun-soaked days on the beach here in Dubai. And you’ll have a new spot for tan-topping from next month as Playa Beach Club prepares to open its doors. Housed within The Club at West Beach alongside luxurious new beach club SĀN Beach and the ever-so-pretty Eva Beach House, Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge.

Set to open from Wednesday May 4, Playa is self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, and will feature an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach.

Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Playa also boasts one of the only swimming pools on the Palm West Beach stretch, meaning you’ll be able to take a dip and keep cool even as the summer temperatures approach.

On the menu, expect a fusion of Nikkei and Peruvian flavours brought to life by chef Carlo Valentino. The culinary line-up celebrates the diverse Peruvian landscapes ranging from the desert strip on the Pacific coast to the Andes, the world’s longest mountain range; and the Amazon basin, home to the largest rain forest on earth. Fish fresh from the Pacific, healthy quinoa recipes and tasty grilled fish are among the culinary highlights.

Offering something for everyone Playa’s roster of events will include a weekend brunch, signature business lunch and chilled sunset rituals that promise extravagant ceremonies as day turns to night.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, opening Wednesday May 4, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai