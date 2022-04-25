Several upgrades have been made…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that Saih Al-Dahal Road will reopen in May with some significant improvements.

The improvement project includes replacing the single-lane road with a dual carriageway comprising of two lanes in both directions. Three roundabouts have also been added plus a median to help separate the opposing lanes of traffic.

The road will link Saih Al-Salam Road with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park making popular locations in the area such as Love Lake, Al Qudra Lake, Flamingo Lake and easier to access.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, ‘The project aims to increase the road intake from an existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes and ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oasis on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.’

He stated that the project begins with the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al-Dahal Road with Saih Al-Salam Road in the north, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and heads to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the south. He explained, ‘It encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three roundabouts along the road to ease the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns,’

Al Tayer added that the project complements a series of projects completed by RTA in the area including the 23km long Dubai Cycling Track. The cycle track links with the existing cycling track at Saih Al-Salam and runs alongside Al Qudra Road at the Gateway of the Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of the Emirates Road. From there, it links with Latifa bint Hamdan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Barari district and up to Nad Al Sheba community.

As for the cycling track at Saih Al-Salam, the 115km track is fitted with several amenities including outlets for renting bikes and accessories, a fully-equipped clinic, rest areas and more.

Additional projects in the area include the widening of Saih Al-Salam Road plus the construction of nine roundabouts at junctions to help ease the traffic flow and enhance the traffic safety of the neighbourhood. According to RTA, Projects also included the construction of four camel and horse crossings, a cycling track, service roads, parking spaces, and widening of the existing parking area at the Dubai International Endurance Village in addition to street lighting and rainwater drainage networks.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)