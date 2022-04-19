Plus, a list of all the metro stations on the Red and Green Line…

If you take the Dubai Metro, you must know that there have been a number of changes in some of the Dubai Metro stations. The latest station to be added to this list is Umm Al Sheif on the Red Line (which was earlier called First Gulf Bank). Well, soon this Dubai Metro station will undergo yet another name change to Equiti.

Equiti Group is a leading provider of brokerage services in the UAE.

The change in name will take place at some point this month, so do not be alarmed when you hear it and think you’ve missed your stop. The changes will include the announcements made when you are on board the Dubai Metro, external signs and of course, on the maps all over the station and in the cabins.

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the naming rights were granted to the group for a period of 10 years.

Below is a handy list of all the Dubai Metro stations

Red Line:

centrepoint

Emirates

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

GGICO

Deira City Centre

Al Rigga

Union (interchange station)

Bur Juman (interchange station)

ADCB

max

World Trade Centre

Emirates Towers

Financial Centre

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall

Business Bay

Al Safa

Umm Al Sheif (soon to be Equiti)

Mall of the Emirates

mashreq

Dubai Internet City

Al Khail

SOBHA REALTY

DMCC

Jabal Ali (Interchange station, see below if heading to UAE Exchange)

The Gardens

Discovery Gardens

Al Furjan

Jumeirah Golf Estate

Dubai Investment Park

Expo 2020

Jabal Ali to UAE Exchange

Ibn Battuta

Energy

Danube

UAE Exchange

Green Line:

Creek

Al Jadaf

Dubai Healthcare City

Oud Metha

Bur Juman (interchange station)

Sharaf DG

Al Ghubaiba

Al Ras

Gold Souq

Baniyas Square

Union (interchange station)

Salah Al Din

Abu Baker Al Siddique

Abu Hail

Al Qiyadah

Stadium

Al Nadha

Dubai Airport Free Zone

Al Qusais

Etisalat

Images: RTA and Getty Images