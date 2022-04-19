Umm Al Sheif Metro station in Dubai to be renamed to Equiti
Plus, a list of all the metro stations on the Red and Green Line…
If you take the Dubai Metro, you must know that there have been a number of changes in some of the Dubai Metro stations. The latest station to be added to this list is Umm Al Sheif on the Red Line (which was earlier called First Gulf Bank). Well, soon this Dubai Metro station will undergo yet another name change to Equiti.
Equiti Group is a leading provider of brokerage services in the UAE.
The change in name will take place at some point this month, so do not be alarmed when you hear it and think you’ve missed your stop. The changes will include the announcements made when you are on board the Dubai Metro, external signs and of course, on the maps all over the station and in the cabins.
According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the naming rights were granted to the group for a period of 10 years.
Below is a handy list of all the Dubai Metro stations
Red Line:
- centrepoint
- Emirates
- Airport Terminal 3
- Airport Terminal 1
- GGICO
- Deira City Centre
- Al Rigga
- Union (interchange station)
- Bur Juman (interchange station)
- ADCB
- max
- World Trade Centre
- Emirates Towers
- Financial Centre
- Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall
- Business Bay
- Al Safa
- Umm Al Sheif (soon to be Equiti)
- Mall of the Emirates
- mashreq
- Dubai Internet City
- Al Khail
- SOBHA REALTY
- DMCC
- Jabal Ali (Interchange station, see below if heading to UAE Exchange)
- The Gardens
- Discovery Gardens
- Al Furjan
- Jumeirah Golf Estate
- Dubai Investment Park
- Expo 2020
Jabal Ali to UAE Exchange
- Ibn Battuta
- Energy
- Danube
- UAE Exchange
Green Line:
- Creek
- Al Jadaf
- Dubai Healthcare City
- Oud Metha
- Bur Juman (interchange station)
- Sharaf DG
- Al Ghubaiba
- Al Ras
- Gold Souq
- Baniyas Square
- Union (interchange station)
- Salah Al Din
- Abu Baker Al Siddique
- Abu Hail
- Al Qiyadah
- Stadium
- Al Nadha
- Dubai Airport Free Zone
- Al Qusais
- Etisalat
Images: RTA and Getty Images