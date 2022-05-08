Come with us if you want to live (your best life)…

What’s that coming over the hills is it the weekend? It is the weekend. And to help make sure it arrives at your door in the best possible shape, we’ve given it the trademark What’s On once over.

Friday, May 27

At the movies this week

You can read the full review here, but the verdict from our full review for Top Gun: Maverick, launching in UAE cinemas on Thursday, May 26 – went a little something like this: This is action movie excellence, and if it took 36 years to make because that was needed to get it right, it was worth the wait. It’s brazenly and unabashedly cheesy, and it owns that fact so magnificently, that the temptation to cringe is almost always dismissed in the same way Maverick’s cocky retorts are dealt with — a smile, a shake of the head and a ‘only because it’s you…’ And to you Tom Cruise, what a performance. I realise, given the genre, Oscar shouts are unlikely, but what is more important — is that you did Goose proud.

Tickets are available to book now

One fine Jour

Located along the desert island dining strip at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Raclette’s interiors paint the story of an art deco jungle, whilst the menu offers its own safari through fine dining highlights of French cuisine. They have some outrageously strong promitions throughout the week (like their weekend brunch for example) But, perhaps their most attractive offer is the menu du jour, also available Monday to Friday, the multi-course menu comes with one glass of house beverage for Dhs109, or two hours of free-flow for Dhs139. Available between 11am and 5pm.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 11am to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 546 2277, @racletteuae

Saturday, May 28

Full house music

Bingo Boogie launches in Abu Dhabi and it takes the bingo concept to an entirely new level — gone are the numbered balls and, with them, little ducks, clickety clicks and pick & mix — in comes a selection of music spun by the in-house DJ correlating to tracks on your bingo sheet. This, what amounts to a part-bingo-part-quiz-part-rave day out, kicks off this Saturday (May 28) between 2pm and 5pm at Easy Tiger, in the Al Ain Palace hotel, W Corniche road. Then taking place every Saturday going forward. It’s just Dhs150 for three games and that also includes a three-hour beverage package. There are prizes for getting one line, two lines, and then of course the full house.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, W Corniche road, from 2pm, Dhs150. Tel: (050) 593 7977, @bingoboogieuae

IIFA was you

The home of refined modern Indian cuisine in the capital is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the IIFA Awards. There’s a special Bollywood-inspired menu of big food flavours (take for example Rangeela Re — seven flavors of chicken with makhani sauce Dhs100) and enticing blended beverages (including Namaste London Dhs45), available between now and June 4, 2022. There are special discounts for IIFA ticket holders (20 per cent) and diners also get the opportunities to win through entry into big prize draws.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village of Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, for June. WhatsApp: (050) 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Bonfire of the delicacies

Brand new to the beach brunching scene and bristling with Bohemian glammour, the Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset brunch at Las Brisas looks like a very special affair indeed. Taking place between 5.30pm and 10pm, the fiesta includes food and beverages, a bonfire by the beach and access to the expansive pool complex. We’re told the drinks will be Latin-inspired and the bites will take the form of a ‘pass-around menu‘.The food offering is built on a blend of wild opulence and more tested brunch classics. Expect oysters and caviar to appear alongside fish and chips, wagyu burgers, sushi, prawn tacos and a collection of live-grilled dishes.

Emirates Palace, W Cornich Road, 5.30pm to 10pm, Dhs495. Tel: (02) 690 9000, @emiratespalace

Dive in theatre

There’s a lot going on across the sweeping greens of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club — but one of their most popular launch fixtures, the pool and movie night — is making a triumphant return this weekend. They’ll be showing the hilarious, animated adventure story of Kung Fu Panda 3. The ‘dive-in’ cinema night is going down in the country club’s pool on Saturday, May 28, between 5pm and 9pm and comes bolstered with some blockbusting packages. Dhs89 gets you plates from the live barbecue, nachos and popcorn, with a soft beverage and water. But if you’re partial to an adult tipple with your movie, you can get the unlimited house beverage package for Dhs189. Crucially, kids under 14 can get involved for absolutely free (with free popcorn).

To reserve a space at this very special pool party call (050) 757 4808, or email fnb.yagcc@aldarleisure.com

Sunday, May 29

Highway to the Xtreme Zone

The Galleria Al Maryah Island offers 44,200 sqft of recreational adventure. There’s the synapse-jangling thrills of electronic entertainment; all the button-mashing fun of the video games arcade; and intense virtual reality (VR) experiences. Prefer your activities a little more analog? You can pick up sticky splits at their 12-lane bowling alley, double-bounce your bestie at the trampoline park, beat the peak on the climbing wall, or take on the Tag Arena’s timed obstacle course for leaderboard bragging rights.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Coffee culture

Abu Dhabi is all about the cafes, there’s literally thousands of them across the emirate, each with their own particular perks. But if you fancy indulging in some Java lava amongst some particularly ‘extra’ surrounds, have a pour through our guide to the most surreal cafe experiences in Abu Dhabi. There’s a cafe made to look like the inside of an aeroplane cabin, a cafe where you can pet owls, get your hair cut, dine in 2D and even creat a piece of art. Art House Cafe is a venue that celebrates the creative spark, letting you can go full Picasso on a plate for Dhs20, there’s the option to paint masks (Dhs30) or knock up a miniature brick painting (Dhs10).

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Images: Provided