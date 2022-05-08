8 great things to do in Dubai this week: May 16 to 19

Half price safari tickets, restaurant deals and a stunning desert safari…

It’s a new week in Dubai, and whatever you’re looking for – be it pool days, family-friendly events or restaurant deals – we’ve got you covered. Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday May 16

Check out a brand new business lunch

The Dubai EDITION’s brand new business lunch is available at chic Italian restaurant Duomo every day from 12pm to 3pm. It’s Dhs135 per person, and includes a set menu of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Duomo, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 3pm daily, Dhs135 .Tel: (0)4 602 3399, @duomodubai

Enjoy a half price family day out

Looking for a wallet-friendly day out this week? Consider Dubai Safari Park, where you can get up, close and personal with some 3,000 animals for half the price of a regular ticket on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of the month. Dubai Safari Park is set to close on May 31, so it’s your last chance for an animal encounter this season. You’ll need to pre-book online, but there’s no code needed, with the discount automatically applied when the tickets are added to your cart. The 50 per cent discount applies to both regular park entrance tickets and safari journey tickets.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, until May 31. Book online dubaisafari.ae

Tuesday May 17

Soak up the sun at a luxe pool day

Cove Beach is one of the most popular spots in Dubai for a pool or beach day with great music, drinks and all-round good fun. For the ultimate pool day with pals, opt for the large Beach & Pool Cabanas which can cater up to six people with a spacious double bed. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 reedemable on food and beverages on weekdays and Dhs3,000 redeemable on during weekends.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Dine in the desert at the hands of an award-winning chef

Platinum Heritage’s fine-dining menu is getting a shake-up this summer, and when booking the Platinum Desert Safari, you can expect to feast on a gastronomic 6-course menu created by in-house chef Musaab Altouhan and culinary rebel Chef Akmal Anuar. This limited-time menu will only be available until September 2022. Included in the evening, you’ll get to explore the Dubai Desert in an ultra-premium Range Rover, watch a spectacular falconry performance, dine in a private cabana and end the evening with a fire and acrobatics show.

Platinum Desert Safari by Platinum Heritage, 2.30pm to late daily, location pick-up included, Dhs1,750 adults, Dhs1,500 children. Tel: (04) 440 9827. platinum-heritage.com

Wednesday May 18

Get the giggles at a comedy gig

One of the most familiar voices in British comedy heads to Dubai this week as one of the big headliners of Dubai Comedy Festival. Josh Widdicombe, host of The Last Leg and the incredibly successful Parenting Hell podcast, and panel show regular is making fun of middle-class life in Bit Much… with his takes on first-world problems. From jars of pesto to complaining about the local park, Josh jokes about his own life and the little things that really rile him up.

The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Wednesday May 18, ticket prices from Dhs150. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Enjoy an oyster day at a cosy French restaurant

On the corner of Dubai Marina, Bistro Des Arts is a seriously underrated French spot that feels like stepping into a family-run Parisienne bistro. On Wednesdays, their daily special gets you a half dozen oysters for Dhs79.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall Area, 12pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs79. Tel: (04) 551 1576, bistrodesarts.ae

Thursday May 19

Tuck in at a cheese and wine night

Jones The Grocer is well established when it comes to wine and cheese night and the one at West Beach is particularly impressive. Not only will you get a huge platter piled high with assorted cheeses, fruits and charcuterie, but you’ll also be served a dish of belly-warming potatoes and beef chorizo slathered with gooey, melty raclette cheese. Oh, and two hours free-flowing wine too.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com

Test your knowledge at a quiz night

Up for a little brainwork? Catboy and Lorra, a duo of Dubai’s best-loved quizmasters, are bringing their brilliant quiz night to The Cheeky Camel this and every Thursday night. It’s free to enter, and you can expect the typical general knowledge questions, plus great games, music and prizes.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Bonnington Hotel, JLT, 8pm to 10pm, Thursdays, free to enter. Tel: (04) 356 0574, @thecheekycameldxb