If a beachside staycation is calling your name but you just don’t have the funds right now, we have good news. Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain has launched a flash sale with up to 40 per cent off, but you’ll have to be quick as it’s only running for the next 72 hours.

From now until Sunday May 15, enjoy up to 40 per cent off your hotel room at Vida Beach Resort, valid on stays up to October 7, 2022.

Rooms start from just Dhs301 per night including breakfast (or Dhs258 without), so you have no excuse not to treat yourself to a night away in the picturesque emirate of Umm Al Quwain. For a sea view room prices start from Dhs376 with breakfast (or Dhs333 without), meaning you don’t need to splurge to enjoy a beautiful view.

The pet-friendly hotel can be found just 50 minutes from Dubai, and features an Instagrammable infinity pool, relaxing spa, dedicated kid’s pool, a splash areas for kids, a kid’s club and plenty of water sport activities.

The design-lead hotel offers bright, neutral spaces with a minimalist colour palette. The lobby has huge floor-to-ceiling windows which offer a stunning view out to the beautiful infinity pool. Each bedroom and suite has a clean, beachy aesthetic which has been presumably designed with the surroundings in mind.

Outside you’ll find eight beach huts, to enjoy a relaxing day watching the world go by. There’s plenty of outdoor space to relax at SoCal too, which has loungey white furniture decorated with pops of colour within the soft furnishings.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, flash sale May 13 to 15. Tel: (0)6 706 500. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided