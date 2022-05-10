The former One Direction star will now take to the stage on July 2, 2022…

Formerly one fifth of superstar boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, is set to perform in Dubai this summer. The gig, which was rescheduled twice during the Covid-19 pandemic will now take place on Saturday July 2.

Ticket holders for the original date can check their emails now for an exclusive pre-sale link. General tickets will then go on sale at 9am tomorrow, Wednesday May 11. Tickets are priced from Dhs225.

When it was first announced that Tomlinson would be performing in Dubai back on October 24, 2019, the musician took to Instagram to announce his upcoming world tour, captioning the post, “Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on tour.”

When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On.

Tomlinson rose to fame as one fifth of One Direction, one of British reality TV show The X Factor’s most successful exports.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Saturday July 2. coca-cola-arena.com

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Images: Getty