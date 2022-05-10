With live music, dance performances, spoken-word poetry, beatboxing, and big surprises…

As part of their ongoing Versailles, and the World exhibition — Louvre Abu Dhabi is taking the theme to dramatic new levels, recreating the 18th century Versailles Royal Opera House in the museum’s auditorium and inviting guests to a ‘Royal Secret Soirée’.

Enchanté

Taking place between May 13 and 15, 2022 you can buy tickets (Dhs120) for this interactive art extravaganza with sessions at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

The adventure begins as soon as you receive your invitation from the royal court of Versailles. From there you’ll be directed to one of the Queen’s friends for a theatrical debrief and instructions on which secret passages you ought to explore in search of a password to get into this regal affair.

Period fancy dress is thoroughly encouraged.

Off with their heads

As you might expect from a secret soiree, the full entertainment schedule is a closely guarded schedule, but a royal court insider has leaked some of the highlights to us.

Confirmed activities include live music, dance performances, spoken-word poetry, beatboxing and, we’re told ‘big surprises’ which are too good to tease with spoilers. And of course this isn’t just a passive, spectator event — the performers have been tasked with ensuring you become compelling cogs within the night’s meandering narrative.

Remember: Alhosn Green Pass and masks (when inside) are still required by law.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Fri May 13, Sat May 14 and Sun May 15, shows at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, Dhs120. tickets.virginmegastore.me

Images: Provided