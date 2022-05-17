It’s not all sad news though…

Since September 2017, Dubai Marina residents have been shopping fresh Marks & Spencer produce from the dedicated food store in Dubai Marina Walk. Whether you were a Brit missing home comforts, or just couldn’t resist their bakery counter, the local shop was always there to provide. Until now.

What’s On received a statement from Marks & Spencer representatives, announcing that the retailer has decided to shut up shop in Dubai Marina Walk, permanently. It did not give a reason for the sudden closure, but encouraged customers to visit one of the other M&S stores nearby.

“Our loyal customers and visitors can now shop a range of M&S Food, Clothing and Home at the Nakheel Mall and Ibn Battuta stores, both only 10 minutes away from Dubai Marina. We want to thank our customers for their patronage and support over the past years,” the statement read.

When it opened, the store was the Middle East’s only dedicated Marks and Spencer food store, carrying around 2,000 items and with Dubai’s second M&S cafe (the first is in the Festival City branch).

It’s not all sad news though, as despite closing one of its stores, Marks & Spencer has recently opened a brand new M&S Café and Foodhall in Dubai Hills Mall. So, if you’re wondering where to get your hands on a Colin the Caterpillar cake, you know where to go.

Images: M&S Springs Souk